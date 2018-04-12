Eagle-Vail Metro District candidate touts professional, recreational experience (letter)

Dear neighbors: I would like to introduce myself and ask for your vote in the May Metro District Board election. My wife, two daughters and I have lived in Eagle-Vail for more than three years, and my girls attend Homestake Peak School. We love the community and all it has to offer.

I am an experienced manager and professional with decades of resort town experience, with a proven ability to forge consensus from diverse viewpoints. I look to use my professional, educational and recreational experience to help Eagle-Vail adjust its financial trajectory to a more sustainable path and to resolve the funding dilemma created by TABOR / Gallagher, which has affected all neighborhoods across Colorado.

The current sales tax proposal appears to be a step in the right direction, if the community supports it, but there is more work to be done. The community survey data available provides a solid foundation upon which to make decisions using a frank, transparent and thorough process. I would look to take my previous experience and a fresh perspective to work with the Metro District staff to help address the issues we currently face.

It is time to move beyond the divisive, conspiratorial attitudes that are regularly posted in this column. An independent, fresh, collaborative approach and attitude, not mired in controversies of years past, will help move our community forward. There are considerations ahead for our community, and now is the time for involved discussion for a sustainable future.

Please consider attending the candidates' forum on Wednesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. at the Eagle-Vail pavilion to learn more, and watch for ballots that will arrive in the next week or so.

Thank you for your consideration!

Tim McGuire

Eagle-Vail