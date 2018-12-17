Eagle Valley Dance Team heading to the Sugar Bowl, thanks to community support (letter)
December 17, 2018
We are so fortunate to live in a community that offers continued support for our sport and other sports at Eagle Valley High School.
After being invited to perform in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, we worked tirelessly to earn money to travel to New Orleans and perform for the parade and during halftime of the game. Although we have too many supporters to name, we wouldn't have reached our goal without the following businesses and entities.
Adrenaline Fundraising
Allure Studio at Higher Elevation Healing Arts School
Alpine Arms
Alpine Bank
Alpine Driving School
Alpine Laser Clinic
Amy's Gems
AR Builders
Community Banks
Crawlin' to a Cure
Eagle Valley Enterprise
Eagle Valley High School Athletics Dept.
Gallegos Corporation
Gypsum Elementary School
Haselden Construction
High Country Candles
ICON Inc
Jody Hern Memorial Scholarship Fund
Logan Inc.
MidSchool Math
Mountain Chevrolet
Kuttin' Korner
Pastatively
PreVail Athletics
Service Master
Scott Green Excavating
Sgt. Luke Causey – Vail Police Department
Town of Eagle
Town of Gypsum
White Water Express Car Wash
There were also several individuals in our community who donated to our program for this trip specifically. Thanks to them, our parents and family members, and our Devil Dancer alumni who helped make this trip possible. Tune in to ESPN on Jan. 1 at 6:45 p.m. to watch the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Texas Longhorns — we will be there representing our communities. Thank you to everyone who helped us with this once-in-a-lifetime experience. We are forever grateful.
The Eagle Valley High School Varsity Dance Team
