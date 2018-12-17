Eagle Valley Dance Team heading to the Sugar Bowl, thanks to community support (letter)

We are so fortunate to live in a community that offers continued support for our sport and other sports at Eagle Valley High School.

After being invited to perform in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, we worked tirelessly to earn money to travel to New Orleans and perform for the parade and during halftime of the game. Although we have too many supporters to name, we wouldn't have reached our goal without the following businesses and entities.

Adrenaline Fundraising

Allure Studio at Higher Elevation Healing Arts School

Alpine Arms

Alpine Bank

Alpine Driving School

Alpine Laser Clinic

Amy's Gems

AR Builders

Community Banks

Crawlin' to a Cure

Eagle Valley Enterprise

Eagle Valley High School Athletics Dept.

Gallegos Corporation

Gypsum Elementary School

Haselden Construction

High Country Candles

ICON Inc

Jody Hern Memorial Scholarship Fund

Logan Inc.

MidSchool Math

Mountain Chevrolet

Kuttin' Korner

Pastatively

PreVail Athletics

Service Master

Scott Green Excavating

Sgt. Luke Causey – Vail Police Department

Town of Eagle

Town of Gypsum

White Water Express Car Wash

There were also several individuals in our community who donated to our program for this trip specifically. Thanks to them, our parents and family members, and our Devil Dancer alumni who helped make this trip possible. Tune in to ESPN on Jan. 1 at 6:45 p.m. to watch the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Texas Longhorns — we will be there representing our communities. Thank you to everyone who helped us with this once-in-a-lifetime experience. We are forever grateful.

The Eagle Valley High School Varsity Dance Team