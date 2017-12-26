Editorial: Oh, be joyful! Snow has finally come in earnest to the Vail Valley

Let's get this out of the way: We still need snow, and lots of it. In fact, we could really stand to have one of those systems that settles over the valley for 36 hours or so and makes a huge mess of everything on the valley floor.

That said, the last week or so has been a relief for us all, as we've finally — finally! — seen some decent snow after a long, dry start to the season.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, Vail Mountain reported eight inches of snow in the previous 48 hours and 18 inches in the previous seven days.

The news from Beaver Creek was good, too, with six inches in the previous 48 hours and 11 inches in the previous week.

A decent week of snow, combined with mountain operations teams that are among the best in the business, and both resorts have been able to open more terrain and more lifts, all just in time for holiday-season visitors.

As welcome as the past week's weather has been, the National Weather Service's forecast for Vail calls for travel-friendly — clear — conditions through the coming weekend.

But without grooming, new snow on top of a relatively cruddy base layer has sent our area's portion of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's map into the flashing red zone. That means those headed out for a few free-heeling turns need to brush up on their awareness — and safety gear — before venturing beyond ski area boundaries.

Whether you're driving, flying or heading into the backcountry, take care, but enjoy our latest white bounty.

Still, it looks as if it might be time to start crowding the carwashes again.

The Vail Dail Editorial Board is Publisher Mark Wurzer, Editor Krista Driscoll and Business Editor Scott Miller.