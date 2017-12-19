Editorial: Vail Valley fun is better if you can find a ride home after drinking

No matter how deep the snow is, the Vail Valley fills up for the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays. There's both opportunity and danger coming.

The opportunity, of course, is to get local cash registers ringing and, perhaps, a few more people working.

The danger comes from a couple of related things.

First, more visitors mean more traffic. Even on dry roads, visitors, and even some locals, can get a little confused about just where they need to be. Please, folks, watch out for one another.

Second, holiday celebrations usually involve alcohol. That can lead to people driving under the influence. It can also lead to more people being cited for impaired or drunken driving.

It actually doesn't take many drinks to end up in the county jail.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has a handy online guide to the numbers, with a blood alcohol threshold of .05 percent for impaired driving and a threshold of .08 percent for the more serious charge of driving under the influence.

A lot of factors go into determining a person's blood alcohol content, including physical size and whether someone has eaten along with enjoying a drink or two.

Still, if you're going to have a drink while out and about, then make sure you're also eating. Even with food, get a ride if you have more than two drinks in a two-hour period.

However much a ride home costs pales in comparison to the cost of a ticket for drinking and driving. An online brochure from CDOT details the processes and costs of an arrest for drunken or impaired driving, including the estimated cost: $10,270.

That's a lot.

For your safety and solvency, please get a ride home.

A number of visitors also enjoy Colorado's legal marijuana. Weed and driving also don't mix.

According to another CDOT web page, you'll be arrested if you're pulled over and an officer suspects any level of marijuana impairment.

The Vail Valley is built on fun. But the best way to have the best time is to roll with a designated driver, use a taxi or ride service or take advantage of our public transportation systems.

Please, be careful out there.

The Vail Daily Editorial Board is Publisher Mark Wurzer, Editor Krista Driscoll and Business Editor Scott Miller.