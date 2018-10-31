Elect an Eagle County resident to represent House District 26 in Colorado (letter)

When you elect Nicki Mills to the legislature on Tuesday, Nov. 6, it will mark the first time since 1992 that an Eagle County resident will represent you in the Colorado House of Representatives. Selecting a local mother of two, with a Herculean work ethic and a full measure of common sense, will prove to be one of the best decisions you will make this autumn.

Her openness, honesty and sincerity render her one of the best candidates fielded in this county for years. When our local issues require notice or action at the state level, she will be accessible, responsive and knowledgeable — all necessary characteristics for your representative. Elect her! You'll be glad you did.

Randy Milhoan

Past Chair, Eagle County Republicans