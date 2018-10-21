Elect Tamra Nottingham Underwood to Avon Town Council (letter)

This election, I will be supporting Tamra Nottingham Underwood for a seat on the Avon Town Council. I have known Tamra for 20 years and have long admired Tamra's intelligence, energy, integrity and commitment to public service. She was on Avon Town Council from 2004 to 2008 and was our Mayor Pro Tem for two of those years.

As a fourth-generation Avon resident, Tamra's understanding of and commitment to Avon is unrivaled. Equipped with degrees in finance and law, Tamra's broad resume includes extensive professional experience with the ski industry and numerous nonprofit organizations. She is a creative and practical problem-solver and a consummate team builder.

I am confident that Tamra Nottingham Underwood will serve the town of Avon with both long-term vision and a responsible and steady hand.

Sincerely,

Susan W. Gruber

Avon