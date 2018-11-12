Esprit de Corps matters, even after active service (letter)
November 12, 2018
Good day: As a veteran myself, I can surely appreciate and respect the U.S. Marine Corps veteran taking his time to participate in the Veterans Day ceremony. However, for this occasion and certainly for a photo, perhaps he could have stood at attention rather than the much more casual stance he took as shown on Saturday's front page. Esprit de Corps matters, even after active service.
Barry McCutcheon
Eagle
