Experience and dedication matter; vote for Mitsch Bush, Weiser (letter)
June 18, 2018
Experience and dedication matter. And in this primary season, there are two candidates who stand out by their knowledge of the issues that are important to Eagle County voters and their commitment to representing us.
Diane Mitsch Bush has ably represented us in the Colorado House of Representatives for years. She has an in-depth knowledge of agriculture, health care and environmental issues, among others. Her opponent has little experience with these issues. The list of those endorsing her is long and includes Ken Salazar, Bill Ritter, Mark Udall and the Durango Herald.
You can learn more about Diane at dianeforcolorado.com. Diane has the energy, enthusiasm and experience to take on the special interests that dominate our federal politics. I urge you to vote for her in the primary.
The Colorado attorney general is charged with representing and defending the legal interests of the people of this state. Phil Weiser is clearly the best choice for this job. Phil is a brilliant lawyer. (He clerked for some of the best judges in the country, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg.) He will represent the people of this state to ensure that all Coloradoans are treated fairly.
Phil understands the need to work with the state legislature, county commissioners, district attorneys and county sheriffs to solve a range of challenges from criminal justice reform to the opioid crisis to ensuring that all Coloradans have access to broadband internet access.
Like Diane, Phil has the energy, the commitment and the knowledge to represent the people of this state with integrity, vision and strength. You can learn more about Phil at philforcolorado.com. I urge you to vote for Phil Weiser for attorney general.
Ballots were mailed in early June. Please be sure to return yours by Election Day, Tuesday, June 26.
Jamie Harrison
Eagle
