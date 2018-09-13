Farm to Fork and Garden to Glass a success; thanks for making it possible (letter)

We are excited to report that Farm to Fork and Garden to Glass raised more than $200,000 for local conservation. That's nearly twice as much as in 2017. Thanks to everyone who attended, our corporate partners and table sponsors for making it all possible.

The event was held on Thursday, Aug. 16, at Creamery Ranch in the heart of the Lake Creek Valley's beauty. Several properties permanently conserved by the Land Trust were visible from the event, including Creamery Ranch and Homestead conservation easements.

Because of such a great show of support, Eagle Valley Land Trust will be able to conserve more land in the coming years while fulfilling our annual duty to protect the lands already conserved.

Special thanks goes to the Creamery Ranch Homeowners Association for hosting the event and to the Precourt family for sponsoring Garden to Glass. The Land Trust must still raise more than $175,000 between now and the end of the year to meet our budget. With the help of our supporters, we can reach that goal.

Jim Daus

Executive director, Eagle Valley Land Trust