Ferry: A trip to Mexico, and a lesson on immigration

Kaye Ferry



I’m sitting in the airport in Queretaro, Mexico, waiting for a flight back to Denver, so I thought I’d give you an update on immigration in Mexico.

In case you’re interested and/or haven’t been to Mexico recently and/or are planning to go in the near future and/or aren’t familiar with Mexico’s immigration policies and/or think our border policies are reciprocal with Mexico and/or think our immigration policies are punitive, I am here to provide the following information.

On arrival, when entering the country, of course, I passed through Mexican immigration. The man at the window, after thoroughly examining my passport, turning every page, checking out the color of my eyes, looking for previous stamps from foreign countries, etc., finally got around to the important questions:

“Why are you coming to Mexico?”

“Where will you be traveling?”

“How will you get there?”

“Where will you be staying?

And finally, “How long are you staying?”

I answered all of the questions, but I’m only writing about the last question and the subsequent follow-up.

The last question was: “How long are you staying?” Note I was not asked, “What date are you leaving?” I answered two weeks. As he was not specific, I assumed he was asking a general question to determine if I was there for the winter, a few days, or whatever. So off I went and had a truly wonderful time in San Miguel de Allende. Until I tried to leave. But as a famous broadcaster used to say, “And now for the rest of the story.”

I got to the airport without issues until the girl started to check me in and said I had “overstayed” my time. I arrived on Sept. 20, yet when I responded to the question, “How long are you staying?” I answered two weeks for the reasons stated above. The immigration officer whom I originally encountered when I arrived in Mexico wrote eight days. Who knows why? Language problem? Something else? As I said, who knows? Yet that meant I had to technically be on my way back to the United States by Sept. 29 but my ticket was for Oct. 2.

The upshot was I could not get a boarding pass until I went upstairs to the immigration office at the other end of the building, up a treacherous spiral staircase ending up at the end of a long line of other troubled travelers. The goal? To explain to Mexican immigration officials why my departure exceeded the date the immigration officer stamped on my passport at entry.

The good news is that I apparently did not look like a drug smuggler, so the only consequence was I had to pay a penalty for overstaying my stamped exit date: $42.94. That’s how immigration works coming from Mexico to the United States. No free exit. No entry at all if you “overstay your time in Mexico” until you pay up.

So why do I bring this up? To emphasize that other foreign countries do not have porous borders. There was nothing I could have done or said to exit Mexico and enter the U.S. without legal documentation and within the time frame that was stamped at entry without paying a fine for any discrepancy. Seems to be a far cry from what is going on at our borders today. I paid the Mexican government for trying to leave, but here we pay the illegal immigrants for coming. That ought to make you scratch your head.

And just an FYI, the girl who first attempted to check me in when I returned with a receipt for having paid my fine counseled me with this advice: Always tell them you’re staying longer than you think. They apparently don’t care if you leave early. I wonder if that means you can go upstairs and get a refund? Just asking.

And as an aside, when going through security, there was no TSA line. No clear line. Everyone goes through the same security check. No shoes off. Keep your jacket on. Water bottle? No problem. Cup of coffee? Enjoy. No removing cell phones, Kindles — just remove your computer. Have a nice day. Of course, unless your exit date doesn’t match the stamp at entry. So much for security.

Kaye Ferry is a longtime resident of Vail.