Ferry: Education v capitalism

Kaye Ferry had led the Eagle County Republicans since 2007 before being voted out last week.

Courtesy photo

Call me cynical. Just when I think that I can’t be shocked anymore, something jumps out that so totally assaults my senses it almost makes me speechless — with almost being the operative word. So here goes.

Last month, the state’s largest teachers union, the Colorado Education Association, adopted the following resolution: “CEA believes that capitalism requires exploitation of children, public schools, land, labor, and/or resources. Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school-to-prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy, (gender and LGBTQ disparities) education inequality, and income inequality.”

I said I was almost speechless — but I also almost don’t know where to start.

What in the world would possess the state’s largest teachers union to make such a statement? Am I missing something? Why would that organization feel the need to address the goals of capitalism? What leads such a group into thinking that such a statement is a requisite of its position, part of its mission, a condition of its purpose, a necessity of its aspirations? And who would bring forth a resolution that has absolutely nothing to do with what teachers and their union should view as their jobs (more on that later)? But even more, what makes these educators think that we even give a rat’s behind about how they view a system that has served their needs and allows them the freedom to blabber on and bite the hand that feeds them?

It’s truly stunning. And it would be dismissable as the rantings of lunatics if it weren’t so dangerous, given that an organization that spews such rhetoric is also one made up of members who are tasked with forming the minds of future generations.

Support Local Journalism Donate



So I ask: Is that what you want your children to learn through the hands of this organization? Is this what we pay these people for? Are we going to put up with this nonsense, also known as indoctrination? Because if we let this slide, we are accomplices. We will be part of the problem.

Capitalism is what has made this country an outrageous success. Capitalism is what has created the greatest economy known to man in the history of the world. Capitalism is the reason there is a teachers union that can negotiate what its members deem to be fairness. Capitalism is one of the factors driving our border crisis. And anyone who doesn’t place a value on it has choices as to where they can visit or move to if this system doesn’t suit them. But what they cannot be allowed to do is fill our children’s minds with ideas that are counter-productive to their success. And it’s up to us to draw that line in the sand.

And before you get carried away with screeching about what is wrong with this system, let me say this. Capitalism is an economic system based on private ownership of property, voluntary cooperation, and a supply-and-demand marketplace for goods and services. It is not perfect — nothing is. It may have some broken parts — but anything broken can be fixed.

But one thing it is not is a system we would ever want to trade in for the alternatives. And let this resolution, as insane as it is and as inappropriate it is to have come from this organization, be a wake-up call to start fighting for what we believe in and what has served this country to the envy of the world.

And by the way, if the teachers union has so much free time on its hands that its members can even waste a minute thinking about such a resolution, maybe we should point out what their real job is: teaching kids the basics they need to succeed in a real-world capitalistic environment. That’s what their goal should be and it’s up to us to demand it.

Or are they so busy with this garbage that they haven’t noticed the statistics?

In the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress tests , only 28% of Colorado eighth graders are proficient in math. In reading, only 34% of eighth graders and 38% of fourth graders are proficient. Looking at these numbers, it seems they have a lot to catch up on.

To me, that says they do not focus enough attention on what they’re paid for and apparently, too much on things that are out of their wheelhouse. But as I said, just call me cynical.

Kaye Ferry is a longtime Vail local.