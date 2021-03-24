First schools, then the movies. Now a shooting is making Coloradans wary of King Soopers.

A sign hangs on the temporary fence Wednesday around the King Soopers grocery store in South Boulder where 10 victims died in a mass shooting.

First we ruined the mundane sanctity of schools. Then we spoiled the routine excitement of a superhero movie premier.

Then we periodically, relentlessly, violently destroyed the everyday pleasure of the grocery store, where the lights are always on, the clerks are concierges to middle class life and we can pick up a sugar reward for checking an errand off the list.

The horrific killings of 10 people at an average King Soopers on an average Monday in Boulder, where they stood in line to get the COVID vaccine or buy a sandwich, is only the latest in a spate of mass shootings in U.S. grocery stores. And the grocery stores are only the latest prosaic backdrop to mass gun murders, whose modern era can be traced to Columbine High School at one end with the other end not in sight.

The terror these events put into Coloradans trying to go about their everyday lives is nearly universal, as soon as you ask.

Highlands Ranch mom Gina Abbey was sledding with her kids when her husband called Monday afternoon to ask, “Where are you, don’t go to the grocery store.”

