Foley: The Vail Town Council needs you

This coming November the town of Vail will have a Town Council election. Four seats will be available with two members of our council (Mayor Dave Chapin and Jenn Bruno) ineligible to run again due to term limits. Brian Stockmar and Travis Coggin will be eligible to run again should they choose.

I first ran for council in 1995 when the Vail Commons project was the hot topic. I couldn’t understand why we would build a second supermarket in a town of then 4,000 people. I thought the entire site should have been housing. In hindsight, the competition between the two corporations has been a benefit to the community.

As a freshman on the council, the learning curve was steep. Understanding the roles and responsibilities of the Town Council, Planning and Environmental Commission, Design Review Board, and other advisory boards took some time.

I was fortunate that I was seated next to Paul Johnston, who mentored me as to how to approach the time commitment so it wouldn’t be overwhelming. His advice is with me to this day: “Show up, listen, make your decision, and move on.” Great reasoning from a man who always had the best interest of the town in his heart. For anyone not sure of our town’s structure, a good place to start would be to read our town charter. This can be accessed on the town website VailGov.com .

Back then, we met every week with work sessions on the second and fourth Tuesday. Now we meet on the first and third Tuesday each month with special sessions as necessary. I figure the workload is about 20 hours a week on average. The majority of time is the reading necessary to be prepared with meeting days of anywhere from four hours (seldom) to eight to 10 hours (normal). The rest of the time is attending community events, answering questions on the bus or at the supermarket and keeping up with email.

Nomination papers for Town Council will be available starting Aug. 3, 2021, and must be handed in no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 23 to the Town Clerk’s office. To qualify to run for town council, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be a registered voter within Vail

Be at least 18 years of age

Be a Vail resident for two years immediately preceding the election

The upcoming election is just the start of change for our town. In 2023, Jen Mason, Kim Langmaid and I will be term-limited as well. This means that five council positions will turn over in the next two years.

Should you run in 2021 and are not successful, at least your neighbors will know of your interest in serving. Stay involved and try again in two years. Please reach out to myself or one of my colleagues with questions/concerns about serving; we are all dedicated to keeping Vail the premier mountain resort community.

Serving our town on the council has been a rewarding experience for me. Getting to know the dedicated and hardworking staff members who make Vail such a great place to work and visit was special. There’s a lot of effort behind the scenes to make this possible. Interacting with my fellow council members for almost 20 years now has taught me to put aside my personal biases and to do what is right for the community as a whole.

Thanks for taking the time to read along, and I look forward to seeing you all around the campus.

Kevin Foley won his first Vail Town Council seat in 1995. His current term runs through 2023. Email him at KFoley@vailgov.com .