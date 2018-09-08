Follow the money in the Colorado governor’s campaign (letter)
September 8, 2018
Some people have attacked Jared Polis for spending a lot of money on his campaign. However, it is his money. Would you rather see him beholden to the oil companies, the drug companies, the National Rifle Association, the insurance business or the mega-agriculture industry?
Check to see who is supporting his opponent. I would much rather see him spend his own money and be his own man. I must add that I would like to have campaign finance reform so that no one could spend huge amounts, but until that happens, let's not fault Jared Polis for paying his own way. I think he'll make a great governor.
Katherine Delanoy
Eagle
