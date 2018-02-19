Follow the NRA money: It leads to Sen. Cory Gardner (letter)

According to fortune.com, our Sen. Cory Gardner has received $3.88 million from the National Rifle Association (NRA). He is fifth on the list of the top receivers of gifts from this organization. I have written to him to ask that he help outlaw weapons that are designed solely to kill as many humans as possible in the shortest time.

I am not against hunting rifles. It seems peppering a deer with an automatic military weapon would mess up the meat. I am not even against someone having a handgun for self-protection in his or her home, even though more family members are killed by these weapons than intruders. However, given the support that the NRA provides for our senator, do you think he will pay any attention to me?

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle