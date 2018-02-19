Follow the NRA money: It leads to Sen. Cory Gardner (letter)
February 19, 2018
According to fortune.com, our Sen. Cory Gardner has received $3.88 million from the National Rifle Association (NRA). He is fifth on the list of the top receivers of gifts from this organization. I have written to him to ask that he help outlaw weapons that are designed solely to kill as many humans as possible in the shortest time.
I am not against hunting rifles. It seems peppering a deer with an automatic military weapon would mess up the meat. I am not even against someone having a handgun for self-protection in his or her home, even though more family members are killed by these weapons than intruders. However, given the support that the NRA provides for our senator, do you think he will pay any attention to me?
Katherine Delanoy
Eagle
Trending In: Opinion
- Eagle County Sheriff: When it comes to teen suicide, the sound of silence is deadly (column)
- Vail Daily letter: White genocide nearly imminent in South Africa
- Town of Eagle exceeding authority in approving developments, building water plant (letter)
- How do we get to No. 1 again in Ski magazine resort rankings? Teamwork (letter)
- Wissot: We’ve got to do something about school shootings, but you know we won’t (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush’ is leaving Park County, but residents continue to fight for more mining oversight
- San Diego man allegedly zip-tied his girlfriend, tried to strangle her in Vail lodge, faces attempted murder
- Edwards murder suspects want separate trials, prosecutors want them tried together
- Florida man’s lost ashes claimed by friend who’ll spread them in Vail’s Back Bowls
- After Lindsey Vonn falters, snowboarder Ester Ledecka pulls off stunning win