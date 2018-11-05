For Republicans, it’s time to choose a heritage (letter)

At Gettysburg, the first Republican President declared, "Four score and seven years ago, our fathers brought forth, upon this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal."

Today, millions of Republicans spurn their heritage in favor of their beloved Donald Trump, who repeatedly repudiates Lincoln, calling black football players "sons of bitches," Latinos "murderers" and "breeders," ordering U.S. military personnel to the Mexican border, there to treat rocks as if they are rifles, while his acolytes cheer his preference for violence, revealed by his demand that the Central Park Five be executed, even though they were exonerated.

This is the America Republicans insist can be great again: a white nation in which thousands of freed slaves were slaughtered in Memphis in 1866 and no one brought to justice, the land of the Klan.

Now is the time for all Republicans to choose: Will it be the heritage and courage of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass or the deceit and malevolence and blood lust of Donald Trump? For any Republican, it cannot be both.

Lee Hegner

Denver