Former patroller hit the nail on the head about Taft Conlin case (letter)
July 9, 2018
Kudos to Mike Beckley and his letter to the editor regarding the circumstances and his professional opinion in the Taft Conlin trial ("Prima Cornice should have been closed," letter to the editor, Friday, July 6).
It is a shame that more former ski patrol members were not subpoenaed to provide their experience with these closures, as we all know that riders hike uphill on many runs (both in Vail and every ski area). He really hit the nail on the head! And I'm sure the Conlin family appreciates his support. My heart aches for the family and the corporate response for one of our children.
Susan O'Connor
Eagle
Trending In: Opinion
- Former patroller: Prima Cornice should have been closed the day Taft Conlin died (letter)
- Former patroller hit the nail on the head about Taft Conlin case (letter)
- Allard: What happens when unconscionable wealth arrives and transforms once-desirable cities? (column)
- Eagle County Sheriff: Teens taking on risky online ‘challenges’ with deadly consequences (column 1 of 2)
Trending Sitewide
- Person seen hang gliding high above the Red Canyon II Fire — that’s not allowed
- Autopsy provides few clues in death of Matthew Shelters
- Two mountain goats shot, killed on Quandary Peak trail, $1,000 reward offered for info
- Public land shooting ranges in Eagle County close amid fire danger and three fires on three ranges
- ‘Moron’ flies drone above Lake Christine Fire, draws ire of fire command, elected officials