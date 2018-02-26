Founding Fathers couldn’t conceive of internet, either, but who’s going after First Amendment? (letter)
February 26, 2018
In regards to the letters to the editor in recent days and, more specifically, Ms. Katherine Delanoy's letter on Tuesday, Feb. 20, ("Follow the NRA money") about "peppering a deer with an automatic military weapon": That sure is a clever attempt at humor.
The only problem is it has not been legal to own a fully automatic machine gun since the passage of the National Firearms Act in 1934. You obviously have a right to your opinion, but please do not use a common cliché if you don't have the correct facts.
Also, in regards to Mr. Rohn Robbins' article in the business sections in the Wednesday, Feb. 21, edition regarding reinterpreting the Second Amendment: He stated that at the time it was written, the Founding Fathers could not conceive of automatic weapons. True.
How about a computer? I assume that all Americans enjoy the "right" under the First Amendment to get on the internet. You can learn bomb-making skills or watch ISIS videos in how to become a member, etc. Any number of horrific things can be researched. It is legal and a First Amendment right, though. Not sure why that issue never seems to come up.
Sincerely,
Gary Zentz
Eagle
