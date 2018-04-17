Front-page headline about woman in dumpster was crass (letter)
April 17, 2018
I wanted to point fingers at all the people at the Vail Daily who thought it was a good or reasonable idea to shame someone on the front page for what was clearly a mental health issue ("Dumpster story 'fictitious,'" Friday, April 13).
With so much care and concern in the news about the importance of mental health care in our community, I do think that there should be stiff consequences for misreporting a crime. There should also be editors who have the foresight to see this women is suffering if she put herself in a dumpster.
Tracy Ogawa
Eagle
