Front-page headline about woman in dumpster was crass (letter)

I wanted to point fingers at all the people at the Vail Daily who thought it was a good or reasonable idea to shame someone on the front page for what was clearly a mental health issue ("Dumpster story 'fictitious,'" Friday, April 13).

With so much care and concern in the news about the importance of mental health care in our community, I do think that there should be stiff consequences for misreporting a crime. There should also be editors who have the foresight to see this women is suffering if she put herself in a dumpster.

Tracy Ogawa

Eagle