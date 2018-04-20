Go big or go home: Close Interstate 70 from Copper Mountain to East Vail for wildlife (letter)
April 20, 2018
Dear editor: Over the last few months, I've read many letters to the Daily from people saddened by the loss of native animal habitat, loss of their childhood's halcyon past, loss of hunting and fishing opportunities.
Incidentally, or not, in his attempt to correct human agency, our next governor, Jared Polis, has proposed legislation that could aid and assist in curing all these ills. It rightly expands and deepens federal control and governance of local public lands.
I would ask that he add one other element to his legislation, one that would solve our local problem of dead and dying fauna. I would propose this — and it may not be easy — but it is a solution. Close Interstate 70 from Copper Mountain to East Vail.
Let's go big and go home; leave the elk alone!
Sincerely,
Kenton M. Krohlow
Edwards
