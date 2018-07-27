 Government zoning, height and other rules are detriment to affordable housing (letter) | VailDaily.com

Government zoning, height and other rules are detriment to affordable housing (letter)

Editor's note: This letter is in response to the article "Housing inventory catching up, but need remains" published in the Monday, July 23, Vail Daily.

Artificial government intervention (socialism) keeps us from enough "affordable" housing. Zoning and height restrictions, along with parking space requirements and crazy high utility tap fees, keep us from having more studio and one-bedroom apartments for seasonal workers.

Ron Sills

Eagle-Vail