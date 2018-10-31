Grateful for open space in Eagle County and the recreation opportunities it affords (letter)

At a recent candidate forum, Jacqueline Cartier, who is running for county commissioner, said, "Before we tax people for more open space, let's look at what we have. Right now, more than 80 percent of Eagle County is already open space."

I guess she thinks we should develop every acre in our valley that isn't federal land.

I, for one, am grateful that the Hardscrabble Ranch on Brush Creek isn't going to be full of condominiums. I'm grateful for the fishing opportunities at the Miller Ranch open space. I'm grateful for the chance to put in and pull out my boat at the Duck Pond river access. I'm grateful for the history lesson available at the Horn Ranch property.

The vast majority of developable land in Eagle County will be developed. Let's preserve a few small pieces of it for future generations to enjoy. I urge you to vote yes on 1A to extend the Open Space tax.

Jamie Harrison

Eagle