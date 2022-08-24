Grimmer: Embracing beneficial electrification

Geoff Grimmer

Courtesy photo

There has been a lot of talk about reducing greenhouse gases over the years. This talk began for me in the fall of sixth grade when Mr. Sprague explained how chlorofluorocarbons were trapping heat in the Earth’s atmosphere.

All of us kids were alarmed about the science, but we knew that the adults had it under control. We switched from aerosol deodorant to “stick.” We were looking for ways to do our part while navigating our everyday struggles.

Over 30 years later, we are finally beginning to address climate challenges at scale. At the forefront of these actions is the idea of beneficial electrification. There are economic and resiliency considerations to weigh. Central to these discussions is “quality of life,” and chasing solutions is a journey that each of us must define for ourselves.

Economic considerations

In retrospect, the 1980s would have been a great time to wean the country off oil and gas. We had just endured the 1973 OPEC oil embargo of the United States, watching helplessly while our price per gallon soared from $3 to nearly $12. It was clear that the American economy could be severely disrupted by outside players. From the perspective of economic health, it is never good to run your systems on a single commodity, whether potatoes or oil, especially when its price can be externally impacted by your adversaries.

The reality is that America has chosen a foolish place to compete in the world economy. We are having to implement expensive technologies to extract national oil reserves and our ability to win on “price per barrel” markets is very weak . A strong national economy must pursue wealth from areas of competitive advantage. As every good “Settlers of Catan” player knows, you should seek to produce commodities for which you have trade advantages (like a 2 for 1 harbor). Oil and gas are no longer our strength in the global economy.

If we had started a bold transition toward electrification of our national assets (towns, bases, transportation, buildings) in the 1980s, we would have an economy with a much larger GDP and a stronger middle class. Instead of expanding national wealth, we prioritized the growth of corporate fossil fuel profits. This concentrates the winners in a very small group and leaves the rest of us addicted to oil amid our daily routines.

Wildfire resilience

In response to the Lake Christine Fire in 2018, the Roaring Fork Valley installed microgrid infrastructure that allows for 72 hours of electric backup to critical assets, including the Aspen Airport, designated community shelters, emergency services, private businesses and schools. It replaces the old model of relying exclusively on diesel generators. This project was executed by Holy Cross Energy in partnership with dozens of community organizations and captured by the Rocky Mountain Institute in its 2020 report, “Working Together Toward a more Resilient Future.”

Microgrids allow for robust clean energy infrastructure integration such as solar electric (PV) generation, geothermal, waste to energy, wind, fuel cells, and storage (commercial batteries). This results in a lower price per kilowatt for the end user. Further, it allows communities to harvest and control their energy demands on a local level, removing their dependence on outside actors, shipping delays, price fluctuations and natural disasters.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation represents the largest single investment in clean infrastructure that any country in the world has ever made. It takes America from “zero to hero” as we transition to a more modern economy.

The package includes $3 billion in environmental and climate justice, and $1 billion in grants and loans for energy efficiency, water efficiency and climate-resilient affordable housing. It acknowledges the rising risks of extreme weather and fortifies low-income communities. For western Colorado, it is the first time that federal resources are commensurate with the vision to comprehensively modernize our communities.

The Inflation Reduction Act leverages billions of government dollars to “stripe the playing field” for trillions in private investment. Whether you love capitalism or are growing tired of its inequities, there is no denying that when you need a big project done on an urgent timeline, few systems expedite like capital-intensive models. Within this public-private partnership is the opportunity to develop robust “clean infrastructure” manufacturing on the Western Slope, returning thousands of good jobs to communities that have been devastated by coal plant closures and dwindling fossil fuel supplies.

Join the fun

Getting on the solution side of beneficial electrification is fun, easy, and 100% up to you. There is no benefit in “blame and shame” approaches to this transition. Start with something you notice in your daily routines, a way that you can reduce your fossil fuel use and substitute a solution that is electric. This could be a water heater, a minivan, or an induction stove.

The sooner you begin this personal transition, the easier each step will be. Communities that kick the can on beneficial electrification will be faced with a steep and unpleasant climb out of the old normal. Local governments must be active in establishing a roadmap for success, but their residents can provide a big boost by demanding EV charging stations, all-electric building codes, and microgrids. For an exhaustive list of high-leverage drawdown solutions, visit Drawdown.org .

Finally, it should be noted that the reason for this transition to beneficial electrification is personal to each of us and need not be the same reason. Some will attack this because it is good for the Earth, others because it saves them money, and many to simply improve their quality of life. At the end of the day, what matters most is that our children can finally say the adults have this under control.

Geoff Grimmer is a member of the Eagle Town Council and has been using stick deodorant since 1987.