Grimmer: The case for carbon dividends

Exactly four years ago, in the months following President Donald Trump’s election, conservative stalwarts James Baker and George Schultz issued a bold challenge to their GOP peers, namely to implement a climate solution. Their vision, summarized in, “The Conservative Case for Carbon Dividends,” was lost in the ugly partisan circus that unfolded throughout Trump’s stay in the White House. For several reasons, this was a significant lost opportunity that we can learn from and perhaps expand on as a nation and in our individual communities.





Strengthen the Economy

Developing innovative ideas to strengthen worn infrastructure is not the reckless liberal conspiracy that far-right voices would have you believe. Companies like Tesla have shown that big ideas to keep carbon in the ground can also lead to massive financial benefits. Similarly, cities and towns with creative visions can improve revenues for small businesses, add resilience to outdated power grids, and protect clean air and water for their citizens. A carbon dividend, designed intelligently, will force the biggest polluters to pay more while rewarding the businesses and individuals who reduce their footprint to collect financial incentives.

These systems are not hard to construct for financial leaders, but have been wildly challenging for politicians to agree on. Just the word “sustainability” now carries with it revolting connotations for conservatives, and liberals need to acknowledge the profound hypocrisy of shaming oil and gas workers while driving, flying and heating their homes with little regard for conservation. Meanwhile, the GOP needs to recognize that climate change remains the greatest existential threat to our species and that stewardship was once considered a core Republican value. All of us with party affiliations need to take a deep breath, recognize that we’re all on Team USA, and take the baby steps of respectful dialogue and the need for action.

Reduce regulation

Allowing market forces to regulate carbon use will liberate many layers of regulation that have been the root of frustration for many in rural Colorado. Instead of hiring more government to write more rules, we should simply allow each citizen to decide for themselves how much carbon they want to use. By taxing carbon at the point of creation (refinery, mine, port or well) we will generate a steady stream of income to then reward cleaner actors for their efforts. It will also allow for revolving funds to be allocated to projects with the most efficient return on investment, such as LED lighting retrofits or renewable energy installation. These actions need to be conducted on an incentive-only basis as small businesses and families are unlikely to react positively to fines, fees or government overreach, especially as the economy begins to limp back from the impact of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, this carbon dividend would shrink the need for organizations like the Environmental Protection Agency to add friction to local businesses in their punitive attempts to regulate CO2 emissions. It would remove millions of wasted dollars from our court systems and reduce the senseless “cat and mouse” games that we play between government and industry. Further, it is foolish to think that corporations will “do the right thing” when pressure is so intense to maximize wealth on a quarterly basis. A dividend model would allow government to step back and say “do whatever you wish,” knowing that the cost for bad actors would fund the world’s most advanced clean energy economy.

Good government is good

The notion that all government is bad is as ridiculous as it is entertaining. More than ever, we need government to facilitate creative opportunities for investors, innovators and visionaries to collaborate on the greatest challenge of our time, to rebuild a new economy and with it our cultural institutions, social contracts and community expectations. The cornerstone of this new economy will be a carbon dividend that inspires and ignites young people to develop new ideas, new businesses and a new country, town by town and state by state. To ensure the best leadership, we will need to address the destructive role corporate lobbyists have played in our federal and state policymaking. One way to transcend this is to start at the local level with smart and clean investments that work for our immediate communities.

Eagle County is home to strong resources, an unmatched quality of life, and a rugged individualism unknown to most. We have a dynamic opportunity to be on the leading edge of this new clean economy and, as always, there will be great rewards that come with the risk of being innovative. Waiting until the federal government tells us what to do about carbon will squander any competitive regional advantages, create animosity, and leave our neighbors and friends exposed to natural disasters for longer. If you’re not sure about this point, research the grid failure in Texas in February of 2021 .

Our biggest challenge in terms of disasters in Western Colorado will be wildfires. We can create freedom from fear by developing our own micro-grids that are powered by local renewable sources, rather than wait until coal-burning electric sources are knocked out or over-stressed by other regions of the West. Meanwhile, we can lock in low per kwh rates for citizens now instead of paying continuously higher rates as coal, natural gas and oil prices climb. We can establish energy security for mountain communities now while we have the capacity to act rather than be forced to make volatile lifestyle adjustments in the years ahead.

A related challenge will be the economic impacts of less moisture. Our rivers are predicted to run at 30-80% less volume by 2100 . This means a major impact to our tourist economy. Hedging against lower snowfalls and less water is a smart long term bet and a carbon dividend initiative will allow for massive infrastructure investments that keep our mountain communities viable. Continuing to destroy ground water through fracking and oil extraction is just the dumbest, because it leaves our grandchildren with a mess to clean up without any resources to do so. It’s time to replace those greedy corporate schemes with a plan that works for local people, not foreign investors.

Teams that are at war with each other are destined to fail. It can be seen across all segments of society, but athletics often provides shining examples of this. If you cannot get along with the people around you, or if you are putting your energy (whether consciously or subconsciously) towards dividing people, your team is going to wallow in misery.

Geoff Grimmer is an educator and a member of the Eagle Town Council. His views are his alone and in no way represent others on the council.