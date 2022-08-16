Guest opinion: Combating social isolation for older Coloradans

Erin Fisher



Before anyone knew what COVID-19 was, those of us who serve older adults in our mountain communities saw a different, deadly epidemic taking root. Loneliness.

Just how important is social interaction to aging adults? Consider the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports loneliness may rival smoking, obesity and physical inactivity as a risk factor for premature death. Social isolation is estimated to increase the risk of dementia by 50 percent, stroke by 32 percent, and heart disease by 29 percent. These serious health events degrade the overall quality of life, requiring significant changes to living situations including preventing older adults from aging in the places they desire.

Helping our neighbors age in place is our primary mission at Vintage, the area agency on aging for Eagle County and five other mountain counties. Colorado’s Association of Area Agencies on Aging , and local partners, represent a frontline commitment to older adult resources. We are both a help desk and clearinghouse for services, including meals, transportation, housing options, health care information, technology and community activities.

When the COVID-19 pandemic surged into seemingly all facets of our lives, local partners such as Eagle County Healthy Aging made significant changes to keep crucial services flowing. We shifted in-person dining programs to delivery and grab-and-go options. We supplied training and equipment to allow for virtual telehealth and social interaction. Teams were reconfigured and expanded to provide safe transportation options for those who needed to make appointments or simply reconnect with family and friends in the community.

A number of these service innovations will continue to help protect our older family members and neighbors from serious COVID outcomes. Yet there remains one tool that also has the potential to address social isolation. Vaccines and boosters. By significantly reducing the risk of serious cases, our older adults can enjoy greater options to connect where and how they desire.

A study from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found an estimated one in four adults aged 65 or older are considered to be socially isolated. That’s especially alarming in our mountain communities. Nearly a third of the fastest-growing older adult populations in the United States are located here on Colorado’s Western Slope.

While we know technology can be a benefit in a number of ways, we also know many older adults face a digital disconnect that may only enhance loneliness. Virtual socialization has a role to play, but it’s imperative older adults have opportunities for in-person contact. Maybe that’s seeing family, a friend across town, or experiencing the fellowship provided at a local place of worship. Staying current on vaccinations and boosters serves as a veritable skeleton key to unlocking continued, safe access to these important activities.

We have been inspired by the resiliency of older adults and the dozens of committed partners who serve them. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that our communities have the drive, creativity and compassion to overcome significant challenges in our daily lives. Now is a time to stay strong, for ourselves and each other. It’s how we continue to move past a viral pandemic and prevent another, the pandemic of isolation, from gaining a further foothold in our cherished communities.

Erin Fisher is the executive director of Vintage, the Area Agency on Aging for Eagle, Grand, Jackson, Pitkin, Routt, and Summit counties. She also serves as chair of the Colorado Association of Area Agencies on Aging.