Guest opinion: Proposed conservation rule is good news for wildlife, public lands, hunters and anglers

Over my lifetime, I’ve spent a lot of time hiking, camping, hunting, and fishing on public lands in the West, particularly on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

I’ve seen lands that were so over-grazed there’s barely a blade of grass left. I’ve seen energy companies build roads and other infrastructure indiscriminately that fragments wildlife habitat. I’ve witnessed how cheatgrass has invaded far too many places — choking out native species, degrading habitat for the species I love to pursue every fall, and making the land vulnerable to wildfire. And I’ve seen what those lands look like after a devastating fire. The Colorado I knew and grew up in has changed a lot. I worry that the lands I’ve enjoyed exploring won’t survive for my children to enjoy as adults.

The mission of the BLM has always been “to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.” Unfortunately, for far too long, the emphasis has been on “productivity” instead of “health and diversity”.

That could be about to change. In the spring, the agency announced it was proposing a new rule that would elevate conservation as a use, on par with the other uses of public lands. This has always been the actual directive of the multiple-use doctrine but things have fallen so far out of whack that the BLM finally recognized the need to specifically examine and raise the conservation portion of its mission.

The goal is to restore lands and waters, improve ecosystem resilience, and encourage intact landscapes that are necessary for wildlife to survive. Those large landscapes support migration pathways so wildlife can find food and mates, so they can move seasonally, and so they can adapt to the impacts from climate change.

This new rule directs agency employees to identify and prioritize landscapes for restoration by working with Tribal partners and state and local agencies. The BLM employees will have to regularly monitor and assess the lands to ensure that the new management practices are indeed improving the health of the ecosystems.

The proposed rule also contains a new way to restore lands by issuing conservation leases. This would allow conservation groups to enter into an agreement with the BLM to restore wildlife habitat. Conservation leasing could also be used as an important tool for compensatory mitigation. For example, if an energy company wanted to compensate for development in one area, it could buy conservation leases in a separate area in need of restoration.

It’s a win-win proposition for everyone. This doesn’t alter the “multiple use” mission of the BLM, but in fact honors its original intent, and won’t stop energy development, mining, grazing or timber harvests. Accordingly, it will better encourage responsible development so that the lands can thrive well into the future. It also provides additional opportunities for Tribal and local communities to have more input into the way their public lands are managed.

The benefits of such a policy are numerous. Not only will wildlife habitat be restored, but the risks of wildfire will be reduced, the spread of invasive species will be controlled, forage for livestock will be improved, and opportunities for hunting, fishing, and other outdoor recreation will be expanded. Healthier lands will also make communities more resilient in the face of a changing climate. I applaud the BLM for finally commencing this long-overdue process to bring balance to our public lands.

The Bureau of Land Management has been answering questions and gathering feedback from the public about this conservation rule. The official comment period ends on June 20. I hope my fellow hunters and anglers will take an active role in speaking up for this proposal that will rebalance the agency’s mission so that our wildlife, public lands and waters, and our sporting traditions can flourish for our children and our children’s children.

Aaron Kindle is lifelong Westerner who possesses a deep appreciation and knowledge of the natural world. He has explored the wildlands and studied the people that utilize and love them across the country, and very intimately in the West. He went to college in Gunnison, Colorado, and received his M.S. from the University of Montana. He is an avid hunter, angler, boater, backpacker and all-around outdoor enthusiast. He has served on numerous nonprofit boards and civic bodies. He is the director of sporting advocacy at the National Wildlife Federation and serves on the Board of Directors for the Central Colorado Conservancy and as a Planning Commissioner in Salida.