Gypsum, Eagle and Wolcott are in the Eagle River Valley, not the Vail Valley (letter)
July 27, 2018
I am usually moved to write about such things as the administration traumatizing children or destroying the environmental laws many of us worked so hard for. But today, I have something trivial, but a long-standing irritant, to bring up.
The town of Eagle is not in the Vail Valley, and neither is Gypsum nor Wolcott. We are in the Eagle River Valley. The Vail Valley ends way to the East. Vail does not define us all. Vail didn't cut this valley, the Eagle River did.
Kay Delanoy
Eagle
