Gypsum Fire district needs your vote to maintain personnel and services (letter)
October 31, 2018
I'm writing to ask your support of Gypsum Fire's ballot issue, 7E.
As you know, the voters approved a mill levy increase in 2016. The Fire District kept their promises, hired personnel and took care of much-needed maintenance on their equipment. Because they were trying to be responsible with taxpayer money, when they went to the voters in 2016, they asked only for what they needed, projecting into the future and making sure they wouldn't overly tax their citizens.
Unfortunately, they could not have forecast the effect the statewide Gallagher Amendment would have on their budget. Due to circumstances completely beyond their control, Gypsum Fire stands to lose every penny (and more) of what their taxpayers voted for in 2016. If 7E doesn't pass, they will likely have to lay off the newly hired personnel, as well as others, and will essentially be back in the same dismal position that forced them to go to the voters in 2016.
7E is not a request for more money. It does not commit taxpayers to a certain amount. … If our property tax values go down, so will their collections. Voting yes for 7E simply exempts Gypsum Fire from the Gallagher Amendment. It's an easy choice. Please go to the very bottom of the ballot, vote "yes," and remember to return your ballot by Tuesday, Nov. 6!
Sincerely,
Jennifer Kirkland
Recommended Stories For You
Friends of Gypsum Fire
Trending In: Opinion
- Vote ‘no’ on Prop. 109 and ‘yes’ on Prop. 110 to fund transportation in Colorado (letter)
- Mazzuca: As a dog owner, keep control of your dog (column)
- Our View: Candidates Chico Thuon, Adrienne Perer, Russell Andrade and Tamra Nottingham Underwood are right for Avon
- Attorney general candidate Phil Weiser has vision for the state of Colorado (letter)
- Not-for-profit Vail Health needs to revisit cost of services for local community (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Valley man Joel Cervantes killed in one-vehicle crash when his vehicle rolled
- Leadville man hospitalized after police shooting. Police say man threatened officer during domestic dispute
- Eagle Police investigating homophobic bumper stickers targeting gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis
- Vail Health CEO responds to Denver Post story (column)
- Avon Town Council denies Wildridge resident Tom Ruemmler’s solar project