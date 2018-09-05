H2-B visa program needs to be fixed; call your Congressmen and voice your opinion (letter)

In the Monday, Sept. 3, edition of the Vail Daily, I read that "Seasonal immigrant labor arrived 'too little, too late'" to meet the needs of our local employers and their customers.

Why can't our politicians solve this problem? It is simple. Businesses in Eagle County and across Colorado lack seasonal workers because Republicans want to appear tough on immigration. They are playing hardball by limiting visas even when the result is that the employers they represent are crying out for assistance to meet their customers' needs.

Our local businesses and their customers should not have to suffer because of pure political grandstanding. It's time our politicians started working to get things done for the good of the country. Call Rep. Scott Tipton and Sen. Cory Gardner and urge them to fix the H2-B visa program to allow returning seasonal workers. Better yet — vote in November for candidates who will put the needs of their constituents above politics.

Jamie Harrison

Eagle