Habitat for Humanity: A home is the foundation for everything

Elyse Howard



Eagle County School District Superintendent Phil Qualman’s recent School Views column about moving forward together got me thinking. It so eloquently summed up the level of collaboration and stick-to-it-ness required to persevere, and even thrive, in spite of all the challenges of late — including the lingering impacts of the pandemic, the uncertainty of the economy, and supply chain issues.

I am still optimistic and happy to see others feel positive too. My sons started back to school, and we are excited to see what the year holds. It’s not an easy time to work in schools, due in part to low state funding, staffing shortages and the tight housing market. I am grateful for the school district leaders and teachers who choose optimism and excitement as they guide our young people daily.

I also rely on my optimistic outlook to focus on what is working — we live in a community that truly cares and values collaboration. I am grateful for that.

I believe strongly that a home is the foundation for everything. I also believe moving forward together applies to the work being done in the housing space locally and across the state over the last year. As the housing crisis deepened, local and state leaders from all sectors came together to find a pathway for building more housing.

Community successes

Housing supply along the continuum here in Eagle County is increasing in large part because of partnerships. As we often say, there is much to celebrate but more work to be done. I am excited to see several projects coming to life. Earth is moving on the Colorado Mountain College project. Eagle County came in as a partner on this project and doubled the number of rental units for students and CMC employees from 36 to 72. What a win for CMC students, the community and our workforce.

Almost next door, Eagle County Schools is well underway on its housing master plan, ensuring teachers have a home. The district broke ground on 37 units east of Battle Mountain High School for Eagle County Schools employees. Further west, we’re moving forward with our 16-unit project, in conjunction with Eagle County Schools, on Third Street in Eagle. Sixteen locals are on their way to owning a permanently affordable home thanks to our partnership. Applications for school district employee housing via Habitat are open.

In Vail, the town announced it purchased three more homes, for a total of nine, to be sold to the local workforce. These homes will be deed-restricted, and if there are no buyers, they’ll be rented. The town partnered with Triumph Development to build the Residences at Main Vail, a workforce housing project with 72 units.

In the west end of the valley, Spring Creek Apartments in Gypsum finished its second building, bringing 150 additional units online for 282 total. This is in the same neighborhood where Habitat will have 80 homes upon completion.

Finally, Eagle County’s Bold Housing Moves is also making strides: The nine programs have impacted 88 homes and homeowners.

While there is still a dearth of affordable housing, I’m thrilled to see the partnerships building units that positively impact the workforce. We are on our way.

Increasing funding + change in thinking

Our community is moving forward thanks to a once-in-a-generation investment of $400 million approved by the state legislature. At Habitat, we are particularly excited about the Local Governments and Nonprofit grant bill as we have bold plans to break ground on 24 affordable for-sale homes in the next year — up from building eight in 2021-22.

Funding is critical in increased home building. We, collectively as a community, already feel the effects of what happens if we do nothing. There’s a broader awareness that we need to work together as a community on housing to be sure we have a local workforce, whether it’s bus drivers, teachers, nurses or law enforcement officers. More than ever it feels like we are all at the table, working on executable solutions so we can collectively make it better.

As we start a new school year, please join me in being part of the solution and moving forward together. Let’s be optimistic, work together and move forward with perseverance and grit to continue to find creative housing solutions for our community. After all, don’t you want to live in a community where our workforce can both live and work? I know I do.

Elyse Howard is the director of development for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley. Habitat has an aspirational three-year plan to build 40 new homes and recycle six; giving 46 families safe, permanently affordable homes. The plan can happen with the help of community partners, grants and private and public donations. She is focused on advocating for affordable housing in her daily work and celebrates collaboration along the housing continuum. Learn more > habitatvailvalley.org.