Habitat for Humanity: One person’s volunteerism can change an entire community

We just welcomed 16 new families into Habitat for Humanity, which got me thinking about the “Habitat family” and how my work here has allowed me to see firsthand how people volunteer to their strengths. They give their time and knowledge to advance Habitat’s work, making our community a better place. Often over time, these volunteers become part of our extended Habitat family — it’s part of what makes our community so special.

In Eagle County, there are many people who get involved and impact our community. There are the dreamers and the believers who positively impact us, doing so without fanfare. They show up with a strong work ethic, compassion for others, and ready to make a difference. They show us that each of us tackling a small problem can improve the lives of many.

I reflect on the good volunteers do just a few weeks after we celebrated the one-year anniversary of the new location of our ReStore. This store signifies the power of perseverance, giving back and creating positive change. Some of you who have yet to visit the ReStore may think I am being melodramatic, but our new showroom exemplifies how one person’s vision can help an entire community. The new store has been a game changer for our organization as a more successful store means more earned income to invest into our local home-building efforts. The ReStore gives Habitat consistent income that is funneled back into our community.

Our previous ReStore in Eagle was like an angry little sister to today’s ReStore: It served its purpose but did not offer the space, layout or location necessary for expanded sales, which allows us to increase our building capacity. There was definitely room for improvement. Our former board president saw the ReStore’s limitations but also the opportunity.

Stuart Green, our previous board president and by nature an understated man who listens more than he speaks, listens to learn and sees the best in situations, he believed in the ReStore. And, showing his dedication to the ReStore really showed his commitment to Habitat’s vision to build more homes for hardworking locals. Stuart believed in the idea and worked with his fellow board members to lay out the strategy to make it a reality.

Support Local Journalism Donate



He believed Habitat could do better. He led with his heart in helping us through the process as we bought the new-to-us showroom. He’s the epitome of a believer — and proves that one person can be the catalyst of a small group of people working together to create positive change. In June, we celebrated our year anniversary in the new space — expanded space, expanded donations, expanded sales and expanded capacity to serve our community.

We rely on our volunteers. Our board believes in who we are and the changes we can make. But the same goes for our community: You can make a difference. The community needs people to step in and help solve problems. How great is it that one person can do so much and impact so many?

What’s important to you? Take a chance, get involved. You might be surprised to see the influence you have on the world around you. I believe Eagle County is a better place because of all the people who give back, who take their passion and knowledge, and create a better life.

Elyse Howard is the director of development for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley. If you want to learn more or get involved in building homes, hope and community, please reach out, elyse@habitatvailvalley.org .