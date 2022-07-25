Haims: Compassion differs from empathy

Compassion is a strange thing. By definition, compassion invokes sympathy, pity, and perhaps even sadness for others’ misfortunes or sufferings. Compassion often drives people with a sense of desire to assist and alleviate duress from others. Many would believe that compassion is a good thing, even admirable.

Many dictionaries use the word “sympathy” when providing a definition for “compassion.” However, herein lays a dilemma. With what amount of conviction does sympathy alone motivate people to help others? “Sympathy” is an emotion often held for someone else. While it is powerful in its driving force and ability to motivate people to help others, in my opinion, it falls short of “empathy.”

“Empathy,” on the other hand, conveys more of the ability to understand and share another’s feelings — it precedes compassion. Empathy is more of a personal understanding and/or personal “relating” to another’s situation or emotions. Empathy is more of an understanding gained by personal experience — idiomatically, having walked the walk.

Our fast-paced, high-energy, youth-oriented culture doesn’t leave much room for the aging.

Isn’t it nice and rewarding when our children and youth share with us their goals, personal visions for success, and aspirations? It’s not uncommon to ask our children or our young what their aspirations are when they get older. Think about this though — have you asked a stranger, your parents, or any elder what their desires, goals, or aspirations are for their golden years?

When we are young, often what sets us apart from our aging loved ones is a deep and growing sense that our quest for meaning, value, and purpose is coming to an end and that the parade of life may be nearing a close.

Novelist C.S. Lewis once expressed, “I’m afraid as we grow older life consists more and more in either giving up things or waiting for them to be taken from us.”

I’d comfortably say that Eagle County is a community made up of many compassionate and giving people. As a community, we very often come to the aid and assistance of others. However, we fall short in our awareness and focus on assisting our elder population. It’s changing though.

When you see an elderly person at the market or around town navigate their way with a cane, walker, or wheelchair, do you ever feel compassion for them? Have you ever asked yourself what they are thinking or feeling? Ever wonder what they feel as they deal with the loss of a spouse, friends, or family who have passed and left them with one less loved one?

As many of us enter the sandwich generation and become aware of the care needs of our parents and elder loved ones, we may encounter an understanding that differs from “sympathy” and lends to “empathy.” We, ourselves, may have reached a point in life where our friends have passed away, or we have experienced an event that has illuminated the reality of our own mortality.

Castle Peak in Eagle (970-989-2500), Caregiver Connections in Avon (970-445-0312), and Golden Eagle Senior Center (970-328-8896) in Eagle, provide assistance to our community’s aging population. If you are a caring and compassionate person and believe you have the time and desire to bring a smile to someone else, or even volunteer for a day, give these organizations a call. Not all our community’s elder population has family and friends nearby to help them.

Empathy is critical for the success of the caregiver–patient relationship.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and available to answer questions. His contact information is VisitingAngels.com/comtns and 970-328-5526.