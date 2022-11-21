Haims: Consider how you can give back this holiday season

Throughout the holiday season, there are all sorts of efforts to help those in need. In metropolitan areas, people often visit the local soup kitchen, some build baskets for families in need, schools adopt families to provide meals and gifts, and religious organizations assist individuals and families in need.

Regardless of whether it is done via giving personal time or donation, we can all help someone this holiday season. After all, the holiday season is a time to come together and support one another.

Charitable giving statistics indicate that almost 30% of all annual donations occur during the holiday season — specifically, December. However, there are 11 other months of the year when we can make efforts to do good for our community and others.

This holiday season, consider what you can do to better our community. Giving back doesn’t have to be financial. If each one of us was willing to give an hour of time to assist others this holiday season, imagine the impact it could have on our community.

Look around and find someone with a need

A while back, a friend shared a story with me. He is in the hospitality business. In the winter when he is busiest, he leaves to work at 5 a.m. For many years when he’d leave for work, he would watch his elderly neighbor shovel snow from their driveway. My friend knew this could one day end poorly and asked to assist. His neighbor appreciated the offer but stated that they had been shoveling the driveway for more winters than my friend was alive.

It’s been a number of years since this encounter. However, now my friend’s son is older and in high school. For the past two years, my friend’s son shovels the neighbor’s driveway before he leaves for school.

A couple of weeks ago, I asked my friend’s son if he still was shoveling his neighbor’s driveway. Not only had he told me he was, but he informed me that one of his buddies caught on to what he was doing and had started doing the same for a neighbor near his home.

What a special and simple thing these young men have chosen to do to help others in their neighborhood. If we all could look around to see what we could do to help a neighbor or community member, we could further add to what makes our community special and unique.

Consider being philanthropic to local organizations

We all can impact our community for the better. The beauty of philanthropy is that it does not have to be extravagant. It can be as simple as visiting a neighbor living alone or a resident at Castle Peak Senior Life in Eagle who does not have a spouse or family in the area. A thoughtful gift or homemade treat can go a long way to filling someone’s heart with joy and appreciation. How appreciative would you feel if someone gave of themselves or brought a small gift to your family member who was alone for the holiday?

While there are many fabulous charitable organizations here in the valley, below I have provided information on a couple of organizations that I have personal familiarity with. These organizations contribute to and directly better our community.

Vail Valley Charitable Fund is an amazing organization whose purpose is to assist people who live and work in the Vail Valley and have experienced a medical crisis or long-term illness. For those who have felt the financial pressure of medical bills or have been unable to afford a lifesaving medical procedure, this organization does its best to assist.

If you’re looking for a charity to help this year, consider the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. Write them a check or participate in one of their fundraisers. Contact them at 970-524-1480 or VVCF.org .

For almost 40 years, the Vail Valley Foundation has been raising money to enhance the lives of our community’s children and their education. They also have been integral in promoting the arts and athletics in our community.

For those who are compassionate and understanding of the challenges that come with aging and living independently, Caregiver Connections is an organization you should know about. Their mission is to: “connect family caregivers of older adults to resources and respite that will empower them to be the best caregivers they can be.” They are a nonprofit organization that would not only be appreciative of donations, but of your time — perhaps driving someone to an appointment or a simple house chore.

Invest in the valley by volunteering

Volunteering is a great way to further a cause, support an organization, and make a difference in our community. It can also be an opportunity to meet new people and learn new skills. If you’d like to give something besides money (which is always needed), consider lending your time and talents to organizations that are important to you. The nonprofit/volunteer sectors cannot take the place of government programs, nor can it single-handedly cure the ills and disparities of society. However, each of us can make a difference in a small way, in our own sphere, and can find ways to help that will make our efforts meaningful to ourselves and others.

This holiday season, don’t look at charitable giving as another item on your holiday checklist. Make giving an ongoing mentality.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and is available to answer questions. His contact information is VisitingAngels.com/comtns and 970-328-5526.