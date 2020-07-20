Haims: Don’t let COVID-19 keep you from experiencing the arts

Last month, I wrote a column in the Vail Daily about developing meaningful relationships with local seniors. I was inspired to write the column after viewing a “CBS Sunday Morning” episode where I learned of a couple of millennials who have enriched many people’s lives by creating a movie club for seniors called: The Long Distance Movie Club.

Since the column was published, my office has received many calls. Some people were of the Greatest Generation and were glad to hear of efforts to bridge generations. Some were interested in how to access the “CBS Sunday Morning” episode, and others wanted to know of other opportunities to access online activities and cultural events.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, people have been inhibited from getting outside, traveling, and socializing. While staying at home may help limit people’s exposure to the virus, the unintended consequences have been dramatic. A lack of socialization, reduced physical activity, and excessive time spent sitting inside and watching the boob tube have increased the risk of chronic health and mental health conditions.

Obviously, our daily routines have been disrupted and many people are feeling closed-in, emotional, and anxious. However, there are local and national opportunities available to help us feel connected to others, inspired and intrigued.

Here in our mountain communities we have several online virtual offerings for people of all ages that are not only entertaining, but educational as well. We are very fortunate to have world class music, theater, and educational offerings by local organizations.

For those interesting in music, you can find some fabulous videos/concerts offered on these websites:

Local music offerings

Bravo! Vail Music Festival: While this summer may not have panned out to be what we expected, leave it to those at Bravo! to make sure “the show must go on.” Bravo! is not only offering limited capacity concerts, but it’s also live-streaming performances and offering mobile performances via a custom mobile stage called the Bravo! Vail Music Box. Our valley’s youngsters aren’t excluded from musical education. Check out the Little Listeners programs held on July 22 and 29. Go to bravovail.org for more information.

Vail Jazz: Vail Jazz is now offering Jazz Interludes, a weekly online video series with great musicians. The videos are educational, fun to watch, and the music is great. If you love jazz, this up close and personal presentation will have you tappin’ your foot. For more information, go to http://www.vailjazz.org.

Jazz Aspen Snowmass: For those interested in musical education, check out JAS Cafe. Here, you can learn about many musicians and watch a few videos. If inclined, learn about various musicians and then search for their videos on YouTube. For more information, go to jazzaspensnowmass.org/home.

National music offerings

Jazz at Lincoln Center: Check out Wayne Shorter or tributes by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to many other amazing musicians at From the Vault Jazz at Lincoln Center hosted on YouTube. If you enjoy Dizzy, Duke, Marsalis, Armstrong, or Ella, you’ll be entertained for hours listening and watching. For more information, go to https://www.jazz.org/media/videos/.

New York Philharmonic: Classical music wouldn’t be the same without this venerable and cultural icon. Until July 23, you can watch and listen to Yo-Yo Ma. Concerts In the Park with Andrea Bocelli, Luciano Pavarotti, and Joshua Bell are amazing. Not your thing? Clicking on the “More Video” link will take you to a YouTube channel where you can choose Itzhak Perlman and Mahler.

Classic FM and London Mozart Players’ online concert series: If Bach, Niccolò Paganini, and Gabriel Fauré are to your liking, Classic FM and YouTube have some great concert and musician video to watch. For more information, go to classicfm.com/music-news.

My next article will provide information on accessing videos for the of arts. I will provide information and links to watch plays/theater, art exhibits at museums, and health education.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and is available to answer questions. He can be contacted at www.visitingangels.com/comtns or by phone at 970-328-5526.