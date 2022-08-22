Haims: Finding inspiration from the young at heart

Mark Twain once said “Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” I find this a great credo to live by. If you’re young at heart and mind — you’re young.

A number of years ago, I met my brother in Austin, Texas, for Austin City Limits. While watching Trombone Shorty play on stage, we stood near an older man and what may have been his adult daughter. He was jamming and swinging to the music. Within moments, the crowd had parted and now hundreds of people were applauding him. Inspired, he soon took his dancing to a heightened level. He grabbed what I thought may have been his daughter and started to swing her around. He was good. His energy and enthusiasm was felt by all who watched.

When I returned home to Colorado, I shared the video I took with my family. My daughter took particular interest as she has a passion for dance. When the short video was over, she asked me if bubbie could dance like that with her sometime. I was a little taken back by this. I found it interesting that she remembered that my mom used to swing and jitterbug. I find it interesting what tid-bits of our memories we remember that profoundly mark our lives.

No monetary gift can impact our lives more than the gift of knowledge, experience, and perspective provided by our elders.

Few life-learning events are more rewarding and memorable than learning directly from someone who has a lifetime of experience and stories. Books and the internet just don’t convey these educational moments the same way. When we engage with our elders in celebrating their lives, stories, and values, we can pass on parts of our heritage and valued memories to others. How better to honor someone than to keep their memories and stories alive?

The inspiring Scott Carpenter

I was lucky enough to spend time with one of Mercury Seven astronauts, Scott Carpenter. While at a dinner with him and his wife, he had shared a story about his friend, John Glenn. During this story, Scott mentioned that upon Glenn’s launch into orbit he said, “God Speed, John Glenn.” Wow! I had heard or read this before. Now I sat next to the man who said it. It now was relative to my life and incited me to learn more about this historic event.

Scott’s life story piqued my interest and thus I found myself going online to learn more about America’s journey into space. While I read about the Mercury Seven astronauts and the events leading up to the Apollo 11 mission, the gravity and vanguard of space exploration had a greater impact for me. Hearing it from someone who participated in the event made it memorable — personal.

Ruth Flowers jams

One of my friends used to be very involved in the electronic music scene as a DJ. He mentioned to me that while in Belgium, he saw a 70-year-old lady spinning tunes. She had the club “jamming” he explained. After the event, he sat with her and heard her story of how this all came to be. The word he used to describe her was, “inspirational.”

Hearing about 70-year-old spinning tunes to a bunch of late-night dancing kids sounded a bit crazy to me. So, I went online and googled her. Sure enough, I found videos and interviews. I agree, she is “inspirational.”

I’m sure that Ruth had never expected that she would be spinning electronic music — let alone socializing and being admired by people a third her age.

You never know what events and life stories will touch someone’s life. For those reading today’s article, I would like to ask that you share a story with a loved one or a friend of how someone touched, and maybe changed, your life. There is a valuable connection to our histories and the people who touched our lives that when shared with others, may help them understand why we are the way we are and who are and have been important people in our lives.”

We need to embrace and honor our aging population. If we don’t, when our loved elders pass on, so will their stories and their ability to teach valuable lessons.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and available to answer questions. His contact information is VisitingAngels.com/comtns and 970-328-5526.