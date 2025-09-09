Haims: Focused ultrasound is a possible game changer

New technologies are changing the way we live at a pace that borders on the miraculous. In particular, modern medicine stands as one of humanity’s most awe-inspiring achievements.

Technologies like CRISPR have advanced so much in recent years that scientists can precisely alter DNA sequences in living organisms to correct genetic errors that cause disease. It’s nothing short of mind-boggling that it is now possible to edit the very code of life. We can now add, delete and modify genes within a cell’s genome.

One of today’s medical advancements I find fascinating and life-changing is focused ultrasound. Last January, I watched an episode of “60 Minutes ” where Dr. Ali Rezai, an American neurosurgeon, demonstrated a technique using focused ultrasound to treat Alzheimer’s disease and addiction. By using focused ultrasound technology, he has been able to open the blood-brain barrier and allow certain medications to enter the brain more effectively to reduce amyloid plaques.

Focused ultrasound technology is blurring the lines between science fiction and reality as ailments once deemed incurable are now curable. Surgeries that used to require many hours and leave lasting scars can be done with precision with high-intensity ultrasound waves that precisely target a diseased area of the body without affecting any surrounding tissue. This technology is incisionless and minimizes side effects like scarring and/or visible disfigurement.

In recent years, there has been a growing number of clinical applications for focused ultrasound that are in various stages of research and development. According to the Focused Ultrasound Foundation , the list of ailments that focused ultrasound technology is addressing is lengthy. Some of the conditions focused ultrasound is treating are various cancers, addiction, psychiatric disorders, uterine fibroids and tumors. However, the diseases that are relevant to me and many of my clients are essential tremors, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Guided by magnetic resonance imaging for pinpoint accuracy, focused ultrasound can treat some Parkinson’s disease symptoms by creating lesions in specific parts of the brain (thalamus and/or globus pallidus ) to reduce motor symptoms like involuntary tremors, bradykinesia (slowed movement), and rigidity, often with immediate and long-lasting results. This is all accomplished without incisions or implants.

Focused ultrasound technology is also showing promise as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease by temporarily opening the blood-brain barrier using microbubbles, which enables antibodies and drugs like aducanumab to enter the brain and reduce abnormal protein deposits that accumulate in the brain called beta-amyloid plaques — the hallmark of Alzheimer’s.

Focused ultrasound is not a new technology; it has been around since the 1930s when pioneers of medical ultrasound , Karl and Friederich Dussik, began studying ultrasonography. In the 1940s, a research team at the University of Illinois Bioacoustic Research Laboratory developed a device that used focused ultrasound to produce a precise lesion without damage to the surrounding tissue.

While focused ultrasound technology is currently used to treat a variety of medical ailments, the applications may be endless. That said, it is not without possible downsides. Researchers at Johns Hopkins indicate that some of the short-term side effects from focused ultrasound like headache, dizziness, nausea, imbalance or gait changes, and slurred speech, may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, some side effects may last longer.

George Bernard Shaw once said, “Science never solves a problem without creating 10 more.” In my opinion, people should not rely on a pill to solve their ailments, nor should they believe that advancements in medical technology will wholly provide for a better quality of life. Medical and scientific advances can only do so much. Take care of yourself by making good food choices, getting enough sleep, and by exercising at a sustainable level.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and is available to answer questions. Connect with him at jhaims@visitingangels.com .