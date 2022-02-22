Haims: Heart disease, Alzheimer’s and bad cholesterol don’t have to threaten our health

Not only is February Heart Health month, but Tuesday’s date was unique — 2-22-22, a perfect day to remember a change you will make in your life and longevity.

To what extent would you go to prevent yourself from becoming afflicted by a heart attack, Alzheimer’s or cancer? Sadly, most people take little action. When you are at work or home today, look around and consider this:

One in three people will die from heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

One in nine people age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association

In 2022, 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer, according to the American Cancer Society

Unfortunately, the awareness that today’s life choices will drastically harm us in the future isn’t enough to make many people change their ways. While we may want to make better health choices, change is difficult. Regrettably, it takes more than a wake-up call, even a life-threatening one, to get people to change their unhealthful lifestyles.

Let’s not wait to be afflicted with life-altering ailments. People don’t wake-up in their 50s, 60s and 70s with the sudden onset of a heart disease, Alzheimer’s or cancer. These diseases had an onset 20 or more years earlier. That’s now for many of us. Make a proactive choice to live a better quality of life.

Heart disease can be prevented

A few years back, I attended a very thought-provoking meeting at the Vilar Center. A local nonprofit called Starting Hearts along with the Vail Valley Medical Center hosted Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn. For over 35 years, Esselstyn has been a surgeon and researcher at the Cleveland Clinic. He spoke about his research and book titled “Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease.” While many people in the medical field have different viewpoints about methods of addressing heart health, few can dispute Esselstyn’s results.

Esselstyn’s book details a program whereby 23 men and one woman who suffered from advanced coronary disease overcame the disease. Hope of life for these people was dismal. Many had been forever disfigured from invasive surgeries and had been told by their cardiologists that nothing more could be done. End of story? Not so much.

Via a plant-based diet, Esselstyn has given his patients an opportunity to continue living. The regimen he has his patients follow has proven to assist in the treatment and prevention of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. Further, it has the ability to help mitigate a number of cancers.

His book is a quick read, and in addition to containing great medical information and proof of the efficacy of his regimen, it also provides many easy-to-make recipes.

Diet change does not have to be difficult

Esselstyn has proven that a strict plant-based diet can remedy many ailments which afflict us. However, committing to a stringent long-term modification in one’s eating habits is often a failing proposition. Most people cannot even commit to a short-term diet. Depending on the severity of your health and fortitude to live, you may want to take a look at his plan and its success rate.

Learning how to eat healthy does not have to be one of the most difficult things you ever do. So how can we succeed in changing from our Standard American Diet to a better lifestyle? The answer is by implementing a lifestyle change. Dieting is short-term. Conversely, lifestyle changes are long-term, transformative and evolutionary.

Any progress we can make to move from a Standard American Diet is substantial. It’s hard though. When people consider steering away from a daily intake of meat, dairy, fat, sugar and processed foods, many wonder what options are left.

Could you integrate the following meals into your daily diet?

Breakfast: banana French toast, blueberry muffins, buckwheat blueberry pancakes. zucchini or banana bread, grape nut or shredded wheat cereal

Lunch: watermelon and cherry tomato salad, brown rice and corn salad, wheat pasta salad with veggies and mustard relish salad, black bean or miso barley soup

Dinner: pineapple stir-fry, wild rice and mushroom pilaf, vegetable and chicken burrito, noodles with stir-fried asparagus and cashews, black bean tacos with avocado, roasted cauliflower or cauliflower prepared like mashed potatoes — less of a starch-bomb

Other simple changes like roasting instead of frying, swapping junk food snacking for picking at nuts, seeds, legumes, berries and fresh fruits have proven beneficial. Keep a bowl of walnuts, almonds, raisins, and cranberries at your desk while working.

Not only can we reduce our risk of heart disease, Alzheimer’s and bad cholesterol, we can also change the date of our mortality by modifying what foods we consume.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and available to answer questions. His contact information is VisitingAngels.com/comtns and 970-328-5526.