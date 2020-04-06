Haims: How you can support local medical providers — and restaurants

During these unprecedented times, many rural communities have been bracing for a surge of coronavirus cases. Medical providers and hospitals alike have been methodically preparing for the possibility of becoming overwhelmed and challenged in managing a potential surge in cases.

Here in Eagle County, we have a lot to be thankful for. While the number of cases here in the county, as of this writing, now ranks seventh in the state with 339 cases, mortality within the county is proportionately much lower than other parts of the state. Mortality in counties with similar numbers of confirmed cases are anywhere between two and five times more than that which we have here in Eagle County.

Perhaps our ability to minimize the number of coronavirus cases may be due to our adhering to social distancing and the shuttering of businesses. Not two weeks ago, Eagle County was second only to Denver with the number of confirmed cases. Through diligence and awareness, we have greatly slowed our number of cases.

As of Monday morning, we are in pretty good shape. We only have four patients in the hospital who are COVID-19 positive or suspected of having the virus and none in the ICU. This is excellent news.

While our community at large is greatly responsible for being proactive in mitigating exposure, our local first responders, doctors, nurses and hospital workers have been our local heroes. They are the heart of our local communities and are ensuring our loved ones and our communities are taken care of.

We should all feel compelled to recognize these local heroes with a “shout out” of gratitude and offer to help them and their families.

Many of our first responders, doctors, nurses and hospital workers have been tirelessly working long hours to help slow the spread of the illness. They do this at great personal sacrifice. Often, they are risking their own health and that of their spouses and children to treat members of our community.

If you feel compelled, please recognize these local heroes with a “shout out” of gratitude. Perhaps make a sign or banner and place it on your front lawn. Or, make a small sign and place it in your rear passenger side or driver’s side window. A simple gesture of gratitude can go a long way to make these people know their efforts are appreciated.

Visiting Angels in conjunction with five of our local restaurants would like to invite everyone to help show appreciation to all our community medical providers while at the same time supporting our local restaurants.

For the next two-weeks, Northside Kitchen/Southside Benderz, Pazzo’s Pizza, The Boneyard, and Red Canyon Café in Eagle will accepting donated gift certificates for meals to be provided to our local medical providers.

Please consider participating in reaching our goal of distributing $5,000 worth of restaurant gift certificates to our local medical providers. By calling the restaurants directly or by visiting their locations, you can donate to this cause.

While the Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, warns this week is going to be the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives, here in Eagle County, this may not be the case. According to models developed by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Health, Colorado’s peak may not occur until the 17 and 18 of this month.

Therefore, our first responders, doctors, nurses and hospital workers will be working harder than they already are. If there were ever a time our community could aid those who are helping us medically, socially, mentally and emotionally, it will be at this time.

Please help support our local restaurants and do a good deed.

Northside Kitchen and Southside Benderz: Northside is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for gift certificate purchase. Or, please call 970-949-1423. Southside Benderz is open from noon to 8 p.m. and can be reached at 970-470-4730.

Pazzo’s Pizzeria: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Avon (970-949-9900), Eagle (970-337-9900) and Vail (970-476-9026). Closed Sundays in Avon and Vail and Mondays in Eagle.

Red Canyon Café in Eagle: Open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 970-328-2232

The Boneyard: Open for business every day from 4-7 p.m. To purchase gift certificates, please call Yuri directly at 970-471-0396.

Please follow guidance from Eagle County and the state to keep yourself, your family, and our community safe. Here are some resources you should be using to stay up to date and educate yourself and your loved ones:

Eagle County Public Safety information: http://www.ecemergency.org/

Vail Health: https://www.vailhealth.org/

One Valley Voice: https://www.facebook.com/onevalleyvoice/

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and is available to answer questions. He can be contacted at www.visitingangels.com/comtns or by phone at 970-328-5526.