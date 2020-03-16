Haims: Making the best of it while everything shuts down

As the country shuts down to take proactive measures and limit the spread of COVID-19, so is our county. Currently, all public and private schools have closed because of the coronavirus. At this writing, some restaurants have closed as well as a number of businesses in an effort to put our community, visitors and employee health, safety and well-being first.

So, what can you do during this period of shutdown?

In the absence of work and places to go where larger groups of people congregate, perhaps this may be a time to spend time with family, help others, and give a lending hand to others within our community who may need assistance.

As schools and recreation centers are closed, I was wondering what children within the community were going to do to keep busy. While I had feared many would resort to their phones and electronics, I was happily surprised this weekend to see many children outside playing.

This weekend I saw children out riding their bikes, riding skateboards, throwing lacrosse balls, playing soccer, football, baseball, and in my neighborhood, I saw a few cleaning out the garage.

We live in an outdoor playground — while the weather holds out, encourage your kids to take advantage of it and get outside.

When the weather inhibits outside activities, consider spending time with your kids reading, playing board games, listening to podcasts or TED Talks, doing arts/crafts, and spending time preparing and cooking meals.

Give a kid a hot dog, you feed them for the moment. Teach a kid to prepare a tomato pasta, baked chicken, roasted broccoli, or a salad, you’ll give them important life skills to eat healthy for a lifetime.

For adults who are working from home or who have been temporarily laid off, perhaps the shutdown will provide time to get chores done that always seem to get put off. Does a room need painting or can closets be cleaned out? Does the yard need tending to? Can the garage finally be cleaned out and organized?

These guys are certainly making the best of it.

How about looking around the community and seeing what can be done to help out? I’d imagine that there are many people vulnerable to the coronavirus that may greatly need help grocery shopping, getting supplies, and taking care of daily chores.

For those who appreciate and value our outdoors, please consider looking around our towns for trash that has found its way to our roadsides and trails and so desperately needs to be removed.

The shutting down of our community is going to cause many short- and long-term issues. Hardships will be inevitable. Nonetheless, we will persevere and lives will be saved. Like the phoenix from the flame, we will rise.

Please think about those in our community who may need some help. Nothing can get you outside of yourself and provide greater self-worth than helping others.

