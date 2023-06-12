Haims: Smoke inhalation and fire safety

Natural disasters are inconvenient and unexpected. Regardless of whether it is a wildfire, heat wave or a winter storm, natural disasters put everyone and everything in their way at risk. They are nondiscriminating and affect everyone without bias.

Currently, in addition to the fires raging in Canada, there are fires burning near Mesa County and surrounding states. All of us should be aware of smoke inhalation concerns and have an emergency plan in place.

Inhaling smoke from wildfires can have both short-term and long-term effects. In the short-term, allergies, coughs and shortness of breath are quite common. Eye irritation is also quite common. While these effects are generally not long-lasting, smoke inhalation can cause more severe complications.

Air from wildfires contains pollutants that are commonly referred to as PM2.5. These are particularly fine particle matter that are smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. Our nose does not filter out particles this small. When this happens, particles can make it deep into our lungs and even into our bloodstream, causing impaired lung function and symptoms of inflammation. People with respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic bronchitis should be extra cautious.

If you do plan to exercise outdoors, the best time to do it may be in the morning when ozone levels are lower, and winds are calmer. Until the smoke from the fires dissipates, consider indoor exercising.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Whether you are young or old and regardless of personal abilities, everyone can take steps to prepare for the unexpected. Given our current situation, developing a plan for an emergency could not be more important and timelier.

Be ready

Every home should have fire extinguishers and smoke detectors that have been tested within the last year. Inexpensive extinguishers can be purchased at local hardware stores, WalMart, and Costco. Fire extinguishers should be placed vertically in readily accessible places on each floor of the house. You should be aware that they do expire. While most have a pressure gauge that will indicate the level of pressure inside, some do not. If the pressure gauge falls outside of the green zone, it is time to either have it recharged or purchase a new one. If there is no pressure gauge, you should replace the extinguisher every five to 10 years. (Never dispose of old extinguishers in the trash or recycling bin.)

In the event of a fire or any natural disaster, make sure you know where your shut-offs are for your gas, water and electricity. Before departing your home in an emergency, turning off these utilities is a good practice for disaster preparedness.

Put together a small shoe box or plastic box with essential supplies and place it near an exit to the home. The box should contain a cell phone charging cord, a battery-powered radio, and a flashlight with batteries kept separately (batteries last longer if not installed). Copies of important documents such as driver’s licenses, birth certificates, passports, and medication lists should be placed in a Ziploc bag. Do not forget to have a written or typed list of emergency contacts. If your cell phone runs out of power or cell towers are down, a landline phone may help (if you remember the phone numbers). Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses are always good to include.

An evacuation plan

Emergencies and chaos go hand in hand. When people become panicked and chaos erupts, making sure all your loved ones are out of harm’s way and together is imperative. Everyone in your household should know of at least two emergency meeting locations outside of the home — one should be nearby, and the second should be further away i.e., a friend’s home, a school, or religious building.

For those who may have older family members and friends, or for those who may be older themselves, preparing for an unexpected emergency will save time and mitigate anxiety. Consider talking to neighbors and friends and developing a plan for yourself and others in your neighborhood. It is just good sense to have a plan.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and available to answer questions. His contact information is VisitingAngels.com/comtns and 970-328-5526.