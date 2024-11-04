Haims: Staying active during the winter

Regardless of age, as winter approaches, the challenges of winter and colder days often discourage people from getting outside and exercising. The drop in temperatures along with icy conditions can significantly impact the desire for physical activity and therefore one’s overall health.

For seniors, physical therapy emerges as a crucial tool for maintaining balance, muscle mass, proprioception, cardiovascular health, boosting the immune system, improving mood, and even combating seasonal affective disorder.

At any age, movement is crucial during the winter months. However, for seniors, it is imperative that they do not dramatically reduce their physical activity during the winter. Often, a lack of physical activity may lead to not only fall risks but maintaining strength and mobility as spring arrives and people desire to get outside.

One of the main concerns we have for our senior clients during the winter months is that our caregivers promote some sort of physical activity. In general, our go-to is walking. Whether just around the home, or on nicer days, running errands and getting outside, walking keeps the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves and glutes active and firing.

When clients are receptive, we bring them to work out with physical therapists. Physical therapists develop tailored exercise programs that focus on improving mobility, strength, flexibility and proprioception. These exercises not only help to counteract the effects of a sedentary winter but also promote better posture and alignment, reducing the risk of injury and falls.

Maintaining heart health is vital during winter months, especially for those with cardiovascular conditions. Physical therapists often help us by developing indoor exercise programs for our clients that cater to individuals with varying fitness levels, incorporating activities like low-impact aerobics, resistance training and stretching.

Engaging in regular physical therapy not only promotes physical benefits but also mental health advantages. Although physical activities can be accomplished within the home, they lack social interaction. Whenever possible, getting out to a physical therapist’s office helps in fostering social interaction and camaraderie. Such social engagement can alleviate feelings of loneliness, boost mood and promote a sense of community, which is particularly valuable during winter when isolation can become more pronounced.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of web technologies has become prolific. Virtual exercise classes have enabled people of all levels, abilities and ages to participate in exercise classes. Activities such as Tai chi, yoga, band resistance, cardio and strength training classes can all be found online and offered on demand — any time of day.

SeniorSneakers , an organization that provides a litany of services for those 65 and older, offers many online exercise classes designed for people of all abilities. They provide both live and recorded exercise classes. As they are a Medicare provider, they also have an extensive network of gyms memberships for those wishing to participate in in-person classes. Senior Planet also offers many online wellness classes and educational resources. And, of course, there are LiveStrong’s Senior Health offerings, which provide senior-specific health and wellness education.

Staying active during the winter is important regardless of age. However, for seniors, it is vital to maintain physical and mental health along with an overall better quality of life.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and is available to answer questions. Connect with him at jhaims@visitingangels.com .