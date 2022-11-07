Haims: Sugar and sugar substitutes are hiding everywhere

Over the past few decades, people’s diets and health choices have changed. Some people have become more health conscious and some less so. Seems like life has become so rushed and chaotic that many people have less time to prepare quality homemade meals. Unfortunately, this has left people resorting to dining out, prepared meals, meal delivery kits, and fast food. Regrettably, such choices often sacrifice food quality and quality ingredients.

While meal kits and restaurants may be a healthier option than fast-food, they likely do not compare to the quality of home-prepared meals. And, despite a push from the fast-food industry to market healthier options on the menu, over the past couple of decades, the quality of fast food has been declining.

The fast-food restaurant industry is booming. In 2012, the U.S. fast-food-market size was about $225 billion. In 2022, the market size grew to just over $331 billion. Within the U.S., the two largest segments of the fast-food industry are burger and sandwiches followed by pizza and pasta. Regardless of whether a burger comes from fast food giant Burger King or a higher-end Fuddruckers, a hamburger may have between 6 and 12 grams of added sugar within the bread, burger, and sauces (I won’t start to address sodium).

Most people are unaware of just how much sugar they eat and drink. This is because sugar is added to so much that we consume. While the high amounts of sugar may be obvious in sodas (35 grams), energy drinks (29 grams), candy, cake, pastries, and desserts, sugar is hidden in many foods that may not be so obvious. Sugar is often hiding in yogurt (6 grams), condiments (3.7 grams per tablespoon), cereal (including instant oatmeal), crackers, granola bars, breads, and coffee drinks, along with soy, almond, rice and cashew milks.

Sugar, in all forms, is a simple carbohydrate that the body converts into glucose and uses for energy. However, the effect on the body and our overall health depends on whether we’re eating natural sugar in foods like fruits, vegetables, and dairy or in a processed form found in sweets, pasta, pasta sauces, pre-made beverages, fast foods, and ready-to-eat meals. Unlike processed sugar, natural sugars tend to be low in calories and sodium. When found in fruits, vegetables, and plants, they’re often high in fiber, nutrients, and provide a steady supply of energy to our cells.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Our body needs sugar to function. When we eat fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and carbohydrates, our body breaks down these foods and turns them into glucose. Glucose is the leading source of energy for every cell in our body — particularly those within our brain. Without proper levels of glucose in our brain, neurotransmitters are not produced and communication between neurons breaks down.

Consumption of excessive amounts of sugar takes a toll on the body. It is not just our waistline, tooth decay, and concern of obesity that should be of concern. Excessive amounts of sugar increase the risk of chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. It also increases the risk of developing gout and causes inflammation that may lead to increased risk of arthritis, joint disease, and cognitive impairment.

Sugar substitutes serve a purpose; they are virtually calorie-free. However, they lack any beneficial nutrients like vitamins, fiber, minerals, or antioxidants. Most sugar substitutes are created in labs from chemicals. However, there are some made from natural substances like herbs and plants.

Sodas and other “low-calorie” beverages are often the most frequent source of sugar substitutes. While it may seem counterintuitive, people who drink diet sodas are actually more likely to gain weight. Research from the National Institutes of Health indicates that sugar substitutes may induce changes in brain activity or gut microbiome that encourage overeating and thus weight gain.

Regardless of your choice for a “natural” sugar or a sugar substitute, be cognizant that both can be harmful to your health. While excessive amounts of sugar can be linked to an increased risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, inflammation, insulin resistance, obesity, type 2 diabetes, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and heart disease, sugar substitutes also pose a health risk.

The American Heart Association recommends that women consume no more than 6 teaspoons a day and men no more than 9 teaspoons a day. Put into context, both men and women max out with just one can of soda a day. Considering that an apple contains about 3-4 grams of sugar and a couple of tablespoons of salad dressing may contain 3-6 grams of sugar, not much room is left for staying reasonably safe under the AHA’s guidelines.

Being mindful of your health and diet is not always easy. However, making smarter choices comes with education. Sugar is fulfilling in many ways, try to keep consumption in check.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and is available to answer questions. His contact information is VisitingAngels.com/comtns and 970-328-5526.