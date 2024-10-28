Haims: The aging narrative is changing

In Western society, too often the elderly are portrayed with discrimination and stereotypes. Albeit slowly, our perceptions are changing.

More so than print media, television and movies greatly influence people’s beliefs, attitudes and awareness of social norms. However, one of their biggest failures is how these mediums have portrayed aging.

Historically, the older population has often been relegated to stereotypical roles, characterized by frailty, nostalgia or wisdom. Fortunately, over the years there have been a few films about aging that have gained public acceptance and critical acclaim. Movies like “The Intern” with Robert De Niro, “The Father” with Anthony Hopkins, “Elizabeth is Missing” with Glenda Jackson, “Still Alice” with Julianne Moore, along with “The Leisure Seeker” with Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren are challenging the way we perceive aging.

Additionally, recent TV shows like “The Three of Us,” “The Kominsky Method,” and “This is Us” have provided education and assisted in destigmatizing aging and, in particular, dementia as they explore the subject matters with compassion, grace and dignity. To help people become more understanding and comfortable with the realities of aging, we need to focus on education, promoting empathy, and understanding the challenges we will all face.

Educational programs can dispel common myths about aging and dementia, replacing stereotypes with factual information. This helps shift public perception and understanding, which leads to more compassionate interactions. Further, education provides insight into the physical, emotional and cognitive changes that come with aging. Understanding these processes can help people appreciate the complexities that older adults experience.

Getting old is a very personal and varying experience — there’s no one way that is best for all. In order to truly understand, or have empathy, one has to either personally experience it or be emotionally or personally close to someone experiencing it. Engaging in activities that promote empathy, such as volunteering with older adults, participating in intergenerational programs, or being a supportive caregiver, enables people to see the world through the eyes of those facing age-related challenges.

By promoting understanding, empathy and education, television and film have the ability to enhance society’s understanding of aging and cultivate a more compassionate and supportive society.

The depiction of seniors is changing. Acting roles are now evolving from one-dimensional stereotypes to characters being portrayed with depth, complexity and multifaceted interests/desires. Screenwriters are now increasingly depicting the realities of aging — highlighting the wisdom and vital parts of the family unit and community our senior population holds.

Fortunately, these new narratives also highlight the connection between generations and the need each has for the other. While here in our mountain towns many people in their later years enjoy vibrant, active lives, filled with new adventures, relationships and passions, such richness of life has only just recently begun to be reflected on screen.

While television and film have historically struggled to depict aging in a meaningful way, there is a slow but steady shift toward more authentic portrayals. As society continues to evolve, it is crucial that media representations keep pace, moving beyond stereotypes to embrace the richness and diversity of the aging experience. By doing so, television and movies can play a pivotal role in reshaping societal attitudes toward aging.

Ultimately, it is not just the portrayal of aging that needs to change, but the conversation surrounding it. Older characters should be portrayed with the same complexity as younger ones, exploring their challenges, joys and growth.

There is a growing movement within the entertainment industry to challenge outdated narratives and skew toward more positive portrayals of aging. Hopefully, television and film will continue to foster more nuanced, positive and realistic portrayals of aging.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and is available to answer questions. Connect with him at jhaims@visitingangels.com .