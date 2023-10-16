Haims: The human lifespan has many factors

In the early 1900s, the average lifespan in the United States was about 54 years . As time has passed, the human lifespan has increased. By the mid-1900s, lifespan neared 65 for men and 70 for women. By 2000, lifespan had increased to about 74 for men and just under 80 for women. According to the US Census , by 2060, total life expectancy (women and men) in the U.S. may be near 85.6.

For many of our senior community members living in the mountains of Colorado, lifespan looks pretty good. According to data provided by Stacker , a recent study from the University of Wisconsin has shown that a number of our mountain communities are living longer than most. Data from the study states that in San Miguel County (Placerville, Telluride) life span is about 93.6, Summit County 93.5; Pitkin County 92.5, and Eagle County 91.4.

Each of these communities shares a few commonalities — education, access to first-rate health care, and socio-economic levels. Generally, those with higher levels of education are better informed about the benefits of healthy diets and exercise. Research findings provided to The Brookings Institution by Anne Case, a professor of economics and public affairs, along with Economic Nobel Prize winner Angus Deaton state that, “life expectancy for the college-educated in 2021 was eight-and-a-half years longer than for the two-thirds of American adults without a bachelor’s degree.”

Access to health care is often associated with not only the ability to afford health insurance or have it provided by an employer but also the location in which people live. Even though the Affordable Care Act was intended to provide affordable and widespread access to health care, more than 27 million Americans remain uninsured. Findings from the Kaiser Family Foundation indicate that rising health care costs all too often lead to both individual and family debt along with great personal sacrifice. Unfortunately, the reality is people living in poor, rural and remote communities often have limited access to health care.

Unfortunately, as a whole, the U.S. health care system has focused primarily on drug discoveries and disease treatment rather than prevention. Chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and cancer are the most common and costly of all health problems but are largely preventable via lifestyle choices and, of course, medicines . Such preventable chronic diseases too often cut short people’s lives.

Metformin and rapamycin are two drugs that are believed to have gene-level action, which may have anti-aging effects. While the two drugs are FDA-approved for exhibiting significant anti-cancer and anti-aging properties beyond their current clinical applications, there are natural alternatives. The use of ginseng in Chinese medicine has increasingly shown promise in anti-aging. For over 2,000 years, ginseng and ashwagandha have been used in Chinese medicine as they are believed to have pharmacological effects pertaining to vigor and vitality, particularly with regard to strength and intelligence.

How we live today will influence our lives down the road. Even though we may have made, and possibly still are making, some unhealthy lifestyle choices, making small changes in how we now live and eat can greatly impact our outcomes in the future.

Bettering our chances of living a healthier, more active, and longer life does not mean we have to make radicle changes to our routines, habits or finances. More often than not, it’s just a question of prioritizing what’s really important.

Here are some steps you can take to improve your health at any age:

Focus on yourself by eating healthy and staying physically and mentally active.

Get plenty of sleep.

Learn about your risk indicators by getting your blood checked regularly.

Be proactive and don’t rely on Western medicine to cure something you can help keep from even becoming an issue in the first place.

There will always be people to offer their opinions and advice. Ultimately, however, it’s we, and we alone, that must live with the consequences of our decisions. Make a good decision and collaborate with your health care provider if think you may be at risk of a health issue. Give consideration to developing a lifestyle that incorporates a healthy diet that protects against heart disease, inflammation, diabetes, high blood pressure and other chronic diseases. You may be quite surprised how small life choices may provide for a better quality and longer life.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and is available to answer questions.