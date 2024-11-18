Haims: Understanding heart arrhythmia

The heart is a muscle about the size of your fist that pumps blood around the body. When the heart is functioning properly, it has a specific rhythm controlled by a mass of specialized heart tissue called the sinus node — usually about 60 to 100 beats a minute.

When the heart beats irregularly, it is called an arrhythmia. Although arrhythmia may be concerning, it can be minor and cause symptoms like a fluttering or pounding sensation. On the other hand, it can lead to cardiac arrest and even death.

As the heart beats, it both contracts (squeezes) and relaxes (fills). The heart is divided into two sides, the left and the right. The left side of the heart has oxygen-rich blood while the right side has oxygen-poor blood. The heart pumps blood from the right side of the heart to the lungs where it becomes oxygenated (oxygen-rich). Once it has received oxygen, the blood returns to the left side of the heart where oxygen-rich blood then flows throughout the body.

To better understand the pumping method of the heart, consider a bottle of ketchup — when squeezed, ketchup flows out of the bottle. However, once fully squeezed, you have to release the pressure and allow air to fill the bottle so it can be squeezed again. While this example is considerably slower than that of a pumping heart, the purpose here is to illustrate the necessity of a squeeze and fill rhythm.

In arrhythmia, the rhythm of the heart can either be too fast or too slow. When the heart beats too slowly, it is called bradycardia. When the heart beats too fast, it’s called tachycardia. For most people, bradycardia occurs when a heart rate falls below 60 beats per minute. Some of the common signs of this are fatigue, light-headedness, feelings of the heart pounding or fluttering, or shortness of breath. Causes of bradycardia may include irregular electrical signals called sinus node dysfunction, advanced age, and a low resting heart rate.

Tachycardia, when the heart rate is faster than normal, does not always cause serious complications. For example, it is expected that the heart rate increases with exercise and a stress response. However, when a heart rate increases disproportionately to an activity being performed, or to the point that it beats so fast that the lower chambers can’t fill with blood, this can be life-threatening. Such occurrences are called atrial fibrillation. Although there are several signs of tachycardia, some of the more common signs include unexpected sweating, dizziness, shortness of breath, and chest pain.

Causes of arrhythmias can develop as people age. Some of the causes may include high blood pressure, thyroid issues, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, dehydration, low levels of electrolytes, blocked arteries, and even sleep apnea. As well, there are times when arrhythmias can develop because of genetics. For example, congenital abnormalities may occur in people born with abnormalities in the muscle fibers that connect the upper and lower chambers of the heart. There are occurrences when people born with perfectly healthy hearts have an inherited heart disease that can cause fat and scar tissue to replace healthy heart muscle.

There are several diagnostic tests to detect arrhythmias — some may take place within a doctor’s office while others may occur within a hospital. Electrocardiograms, echocardiograms, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and exercise stress tests are some of the most common tests.

Once diagnosed with arrhythmia, a medical provider or cardiologist will develop a customized treatment plan. Sometimes, arrhythmias can be managed with lifestyle changes such as exercise, diet, and/or medication. When such management is ineffective, medical interventions like ablation, a pacemaker, or a cardiac defibrillator may be needed.

If you ever feel that you are experiencing irregular heartbeats, see your doctor right away. Not addressing such occurrences can change the course of your longevity.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and is available to answer questions. Connect with him at jhaims@visitingangels.com .