Harmon: A local response to a global pandemic

Communities all over Colorado and the United States are taking aggressive stances to protect their residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many communities are taking a “shelter in place” or “stay at home” approach to their orders and we have heard your questions about:

Why are we not taking the same position?

How many cases do we have in Eagle County?

What do our current orders mean and what is social distancing?

First, I want to acknowledge that Eagle County has seen its fair share of COVID-19 cases. And second, as the director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment, I want to convey that we are listening to your questions and want to provide some answers to what we’ve heard so far.

What is the difference between the stay-at-home orders and Eagle County’s order?

It’s mainly terminology. Our current order is essentially the same, we just didn’t call our order “stay-at-home.” It has many of the key elements you are seeing in the recent orders from neighboring communities.

Please keep in mind, the Eagle County order from March 13 was the first in Colorado, as was the emergency declaration on March 7. Further, the revised order on March 18 implemented the same aggressive actions of the recent stay-at-home orders, ahead of most other communities.

There may be some specific differences in each order — like the number of people allowed to congregate or a specific type of business that is considered essential or a type of business that is prohibited.

Our message has been and will remain that we want people to stay at home as much as they can. Only go out when accessing essential services, like groceries, medications, etc.

We have asked visitors, tourists, seasonal employees to return to their primary residence.

We will continue to ensure services most vital in our community have the support to continue operating through these difficult times, like local nonprofits that are helping to provide food and financial assistance for our neighbors in need.

We are striking a balance between the social and economic impacts with the public health needs of the entire community. We feel the order implements key, data-driven practices for our community’s health and safety. We also have concerns that deeper restrictions on businesses may further impact some of our neighbors who were already struggling before the pandemic arrived in Eagle County, without a public health benefit.

We have also taken into consideration many characteristics of Eagle County, such as population density, geography, and local health and medical infrastructure — which can be very different from many other jurisdictions, especially large metropolitan areas like San Francisco or New York City.

Keep in mind, the effect of these orders will take time. Don’t expect to see a drop in cases right away because it can take 10 to 14 days of vigilant social distancing behaviors before we can see the impact. That said, we saw an immediate improvement in the number of people accessing our local medical system after the first order was implemented and ski resorts closed.

What do the case counts mean?

As of the drafting of this letter, Eagle County has more than 130 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Yes, we have more than our fair share. However, the numbers for each county are not created equally.

Testing numbers are not a great indicator for risk of exposure in a community given the many limitations nationally, as well as the time it takes to receive the test results.

Also, not every community has the same access to testing. In fact, our medical provider superheroes are testing more than many other Colorado communities. Despite the limitations in testing locally, we are still outpacing many others in specimens collected.

Since we are testing a lot, we are able to confirm a lot of cases. But since our approach to testing may be different than other communities, comparing among communities or counties is simply not an accurate comparison. Instead, we can look at our own data over time to see how things are changing and hopefully improving within Eagle County.

In addition to the testing being conducted within Eagle County, we are also using a symptom monitoring form. This provides real-time data about what our residents are experiencing and has been replicated in numerous other communities across the U.S. Together, these two sources of data give us a good understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing, as well as the effect of our public health orders. All of this can be tracked on the Eagle County COVID-19 Monitoring Dashboard.

The March 18 Public Health Order is based on our community goals for the COVID-19 response:

Slow the spread : Our order is designed to accomplish this. It’s important to know it will take some time to see the impact of this order. For now, keep up the strong effort. Our social distancing, ironically, is the most community-focused activity we can do right now.

: Our order is designed to accomplish this. It’s important to know it will take some time to see the impact of this order. For now, keep up the strong effort. Our social distancing, ironically, is the most community-focused activity we can do right now. Ensure medical system capacity : We are looking good in that area, the social distancing orders are working, but we need to stay vigilant. Thanks to our community for practicing social distancing, following testing guidance and to our health care workers for being so diligent in their testing and care.

: We are looking good in that area, the social distancing orders are working, but we need to stay vigilant. Thanks to our community for practicing social distancing, following testing guidance and to our health care workers for being so diligent in their testing and care. Protect the most vulnerable : Although the greatest concerns are for people over the age of 60 and people that have underlying health conditions, COVID-19 still has a broad reach and impact of illness for yonder adults.

: Although the greatest concerns are for people over the age of 60 and people that have underlying health conditions, COVID-19 still has a broad reach and impact of illness for yonder adults. Economic and social recovery: Allowing businesses that are a low risk for COVID-19 spread to continue to operate is important. This decreases some economic strain on our community, preserves income for many families, and will be important to helping our broader economic recovery in the future.

What is social distancing?

It’s not just for those feeling sick. We all play a part in spreading the virus, no matter how it affects us. It’s a numbers game, the less places you go, people you interact with the better chance we have of squashing the spread. Let’s spread hope, love and strength, not the virus!

We’re doing this because we love our parents, we love our neighbors, we love our healthcare professionals and we love our friends. Our favorite bartender just lost their job, our favorite small business just closed and we can’t stomach the thought of it happening anymore. Social Distance for the people you love. Focus on what you CAN DO.

The faster we adapt our lifestyle to practice vigilant social distancing, the faster we hope to get back to hugging each other. This means: (1) No playdates or gathering (indoors or outdoors) with friends outside of the people you live with. (2) Only go to the grocery or pharmacy when you must. (3) Keep your social connections active, just do it in a virtual format – this is our new socializing reality so let’s get creative, we know you can do it!

Exercise, walking, hiking, and biking outdoors is definitely still okay. This will help support our physical and emotional health. We just need to recognize that doing these activities in groups of people is simply not best for you or our community at this time.

If you have a neighbor or family member that could use help picking up groceries or medications, it’s still okay to help. Connect by phone to see what they need and drop items off on their doorstep.

The health and medical partners throughout Eagle County, including in the Roaring Fork Valley, will continue to work with our local leadership and other responders to protect the health and safety of our residents. And while I do personally see all of these responders as heroes, I think there are many others in our community deserving of the superhero status — our grocery store employees, our restaurant staff, our transit employees and bus drivers, our teachers and childcare providers, our local nonprofits and community-based organizations, our postal and home delivery services, employees of shipping and supply chains, as well as our local utility workers and service providers (electricians, plumbers, internet service, etc.) who continue to go to work, serve our community, and help provide resources and stability during this time of need.

We’re here for you and will continue to listen and provide answers. If you are on Facebook I encourage you to ‘like’ our new community forum One Valley Voice at http://www.Facebook.com/OneValleyVoice, or visit http://www.ecemergency.org.

Heath Harmon is the director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment.