Help Holy Cross remain an energy leader; re-elect current board members (letter)

Dear editor: Are you a Holy Cross Energy customer? Do you value the fact that your electric rates are some of the lowest in the nation? Do you value the fact that almost 40 percent of your electricity is from clean, renewable sources, which is also a great hedge against the rising cost of polluting, non-renewable sources?

Holy Cross Energy is a local electric utility that is a leader in the evolution of how we power our communities. I have been impressed by the leadership demonstrated by the Board of Directors to further their vision of providing clean, competitive and stable electricity to its customers. Adam Palmer and Kristen Bertuglia are two board members up for re-election, and I'm encouraging Holy Cross Energy customers/members to vote for them.

Dan Richardson

Carbondale