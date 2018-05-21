Help shape utility’s clean-energy future; re-elect Holy Cross board members (letter)
May 21, 2018
Those who purchase electricity through Holy Cross Energy have the opportunity to elect board members to shape the utility's clean-energy future. Kristen Bertuglia and Adam Palmer are critical voices in ensuring Holy Cross continues on a path of increased renewable-energy purchases.
At the conclusion of 2017, the utility was supplied by 39 percent renewables, up from 7 percent in 2005. This was accomplished without rate increases! While we can all change a light bulb or drive less, there is no more impactful way to reduce the climate impacts of our electricity use than through increasing the amount of renewable energy supplying our power.
Kristen and Adam have served their members well and should be given the opportunity to continue to serve. Vote for Kristen Bertuglia and Adam Palmer by mail-in ballot to represent you on the Holy Cross Board of Directors.
Matthew Hamilton
Carbondale
