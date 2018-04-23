Hiding behind a Twitter handle is cowardly; this is now how we should treat one another (letter)
April 23, 2018
To the editor: I am not writing this to support any political candidate. I am writing this to make a point about something that needs to change in our country.
After taking a hiatus for a few months, an anonymous/nameless Twitter site is up again and is insulting and mocking and trying to humiliate a political candidate for U.S. Congress (who I do not support). It is called "Fake," and then the name of the candidate follows. This kind of thing really bothers me and offends my sense of human decency, fairness, respect and justice.
I am known for having a good sense of humor, but I find nothing funny about publically mocking and insulting someone and making accusations such as that she has "an outsized ego" (as if that is some kind of rarity among political candidates) and is somehow a "prom queen."
No one deserves to be treated like this, whether or not the accusations are at all valid and justifiable. This mocker and insulter should at least put his or her name to this, rather than being anonymous and nameless. That seems cowardly. I am putting my name to this letter. Why doesn't this person do the same?
This is not how we should be treating each other in this country. Surely, we are better than this.
Sincerely,
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York
