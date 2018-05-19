 Holy Cross incumbents support energy efficiency, rebate programs and more (letter) | VailDaily.com

This is for all of you who are voting in the Holy Cross Energy co-op election for the Board of Directors. Incumbents Kristen Bertuglia and Adam Palmer are both really supportive of energy efficiency, appliance rebate programs, cost-effective renewable energy and innovative low-income programs. It will help all of us if you support them.

Kay Delanoy

Eagle